The capsule landed softly in the Atlantic Ocean nine minutes after liftoff, floating down under a quartet of parachutes, completing a test designed to show that the astronauts would be flown to safety if there ever were a problem with the rocket.

“It looks like a great test,” SpaceX’s John Insprucker said during the live broadcast, as cheering broke out at SpaceX headquarters in California.

The test was heralded as a key step on the path to restoring human spaceflight from United States soil.

NASA has been unable to fly astronauts since the Space Shuttle fleet was retired in 2011, and has been forced to rely on Russia for rides to the International Space Station at a cost of as much as $84 million a seat.

In 2014, NASA awarded contracts to SpaceX and Boeing to develop spacecraft capable of flying humans to space station, a bold bet by the agency to outsource human spaceflight to the private sector. Since then, both companies’ progress has been hampered by technical problems and funding issues that have delayed the first flights with crews by years.

Last spring, a Dragon capsule exploded during a test of its abort engines. The company blamed a faulty valve that caused a propellant leak. It has also struggled with its parachutes, but those seemed to work well Sunday.

Boeing also has had a series of problems with its Starliner spacecraft. During a test of its abort system last year, one of its three main parachutes failed to deploy. And a test of its Starliner capsule in December was cut short when a software problem prevented the spacecraft from docking with the space station as intended.

Sunday’s test was one of the last major hurdles SpaceX needed to pass before being allowed to fly NASA’s astronauts in what’s known as the Commercial Crew Program. The company hopes to fly its first-ever mission with astronauts within a few months, but first it needs to analyze the data from the mission and go through a series of safety checks.

It’s unclear when Boeing might fly its first mission with crews. The company is still investigating what caused its onboard computer to be 11 hours off, a problem that prevented its engines from firing. NASA has said it is looking into whether it should force the company to fly another test mission without crews before allowing astronauts on board.

In a recent blog post Jim Bridenstine, the NASA administrator, said that even though docking with the space station is part of Boeing’s contract, that requirement could be waived.

“Although docking was planned, it may not have to be accomplished prior to the crew demonstration,” he wrote. “Boeing would need NASA’s approval to proceed with a test with astronauts on board.”