But now he’s facing the toughest challenge yet. On Wednesday, the House space subcommittee is scheduled to begin consideration of a bill that flatly rejects the 2024 timeline, and would, if enacted, order the agency to place priority on traveling to Mars over the moon. The bill calls for the lunar deadline to be pushed back to 2028, NASA’s original plan before Vice President Pence last year called for the agency to speed things up.

While NASA had been planning on building an outpost on and around the moon, the House bill would direct the agency to focus instead on developing the technologies to put astronauts in orbit around Mars by 2033. Instead of serving as a staging point for the moon, as NASA intends, the Gateway would exist to test technologies in deep space needed for Mars under the House bill.

It also would favor traditional contractors, such as Boeing, which is building NASA a massive rocket, known as the Space Launch System that it says could be used to send astronauts directly to the surface of the moon — bypassing the outpost NASA wants to build in lunar orbit. Instead of having the private sector build a lunar lander that NASA could then use to send astronauts to the moon, the bill would require NASA to “have full ownership” of the spacecraft.

It also would dictate that the lander be integrated on a new upper stage being built by Boeing for its SLS rocket. But NASA has said for months that it doesn’t think the upper stage would be ready in time and has asked that funding for the upper stage be deferred.

The proposal has split the space community, and elicited a pointed, but measured, response from Bridenstine, a former Republican member of Congress who finds himself in the precarious position of having to balance the will of Congress against the Trump administration’s 2024 mandate.

In a blog post Monday, Bridenstine wrote he was “concerned that the bill imposes some significant constraints on our approach to lunar exploration.”

In particular, he wrote that “we are concerned that the bill’s approach to developing a human lander system as fully government-owned and directed would be ineffective. The approach established by the bill would inhibit our ability to develop a flexible architecture that takes advantage of the full array of national capabilities — government and private sector — to accomplish national goals.”

The Planetary Society, the space non-profit founded by Carl Sagan and led by CEO Bill Nye, said the bill “would disrupt and delay a planned return of U.S. astronauts to deep space.” It urged Congress to get out of the way and give NASA “the flexibility to best implement its efforts at the moon and beyond." And it recommended that the committee “remove the provisions restricting activities and limiting competition for exploration capabilities.”

The bill hasn’t yet emerged from committee and will likely be modified, perhaps significantly, before it does. “The chances of this passing in its current form are virtually zero,” said John Logsdon, a space historian who served as a professor emeritus at the George Washington University Space Policy Institute.

But it demonstrates how precarious even NASA’s most trumpeted plans can be, and a reason why the agency has been unable to return astronauts to the moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972. Several presidents have proposed grand missions to the moon and Mars in the years since, only to see those efforts come up short, whether because of a lack of congressional buy-in or a change in administrations. When he was president, George W. Bush proposed going to the moon. Under Obama, NASA changed course after he said, “we’ve been there before,” and instead directed NASA to go to an asteroid and then to Mars.

Under Trump, the White House gave NASA another case of whip lash when it directed the agency to focus again on the moon.

“One can reasonably question, after 40 years of trying without success, whether the government really wants to sponsor human exploration,” Logsdon said. “Why we haven’t been back to the moon is because those in the country with the power to provide the resources to do that have not agreed on a way to go forward.”

For its plan, the Trump administration put the power of the White House behind the effort in a way not seen in years. Pence, the head of the reconstituted National Space Council, has given several high-profile speeches on space. To fund its renewed moon program, which it calls Artemis, NASA is expected to soon lay out a five-year spending plan to cover a program that’s expected to cost some $30 billion. To meet that goal, next year’s NASA budget is expected to see a significant increase over the space agency’s current $22 billion budget.

House members have said they’re skeptical of the plan, and needed to see a detailed timeline and funding plan before they would vote to put money behind it. In an interview last year, Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.), the chair of the House space subcommittee, said she was concerned that in its rush to meet the White House goal, it would compromise safety. “We don’t want schedule pressure to force NASA to take undue risks,” she said.

In a statement to The Post last year, Rep. Jose E. Serrano (D-N.Y.), the chair of the House appropriations subcommittee that funds NASA, said, “The President has decided to pay politics with the Artemis program by seeking to speed up plans to send humans back to the moon by 2024 instead of 2028 without a strong justification for doing so.”

Still, some think NASA and Congress would ultimately be able to find common ground. The Senate’s version of the bill is more in line with NASA’s plans, and the White House is making it a priority.

“There’s more momentum behind Artemis than there had been in the past 40 years with all the prior initiatives,” Logdson said. “And I think if there isn’t disruption of the current plan, we’re liable to actually stumble our way through an eventual return.”

“I would like to think that there’s enough bipartisan support around both sides of Congress to get a bill taken care of,” said Dan Dumbacher, the executive director of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. “But it’s going to be a struggle.”