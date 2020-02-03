"We’ve increased our efforts to make YouTube a more reliable source for news and information, as well as an open platform for healthy political discourse,” Leslie Miller, vice president of YouTube’s government affairs and public policy, wrote in the blog post.

YouTube, which belongs to Google, has become a central advertising platform for candidates and for voters seeking election information. But that has also brought bad actors who may willfully try to manipulate voters with incorrect information about hot-button political issues or even realistic-looking videos manipulated to give a false impression of a politician they oppose.

Last year, for instance, manipulated videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), slowed to make her appear to be drunkenly slurring her words, were spread widely on social media, including YouTube, which removed them.

The dissemination of manipulated videos, in particular, has been a complicated topic in Silicon Valley heading into the 2020 presidential election amid a deeply divided electorate and the advancement of digital tools that make altering content easier than ever. Tech firms have formed special fact-checking teams and technical experts to help identify misleading or manipulated content.

