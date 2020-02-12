“Global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” the telecommunications-industry group said.

The news came after a string of high-profile companies dropped out of the conference in recent days, including Facebook, Intel, Cisco, Amazon and Ericsson. GSMA had already announced that travelers from China’s Hubai province would not be allowed to attend the meeting and that visitors from other parts of China would have to prove they’d been outside the country for at least 14 days.

AD

AD

The vast majority of coronavirus infections have occurred inside China — 45,000 in China versus 441 across the rest of the world, according to the World Health Organization. There has been only one confirmed death outside China compared with more than a thousand inside China, the WHO says.