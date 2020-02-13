The U.S government on Thursday issued new charges against China’s Huawei, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, alleging that it violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by, among other actions, offering its employees bonuses for obtaining confidential information from competitors.

The new indictment represents an escalation of a case that began last year, adding to charges that Huawei allegedly stole U.S. corporations’ intellectual property. It comes as the Trump administration appears to have stumbled in its campaign to persuade foreign government’s not to allow Huawei to provide equipment in their roll-out of 5G.