On Monday, some workers for grocery delivery app Instacart began a nationwide strike to demand hazard pay of $5 per order and better health protections. Meanwhile, some warehouse employees at an Amazon facility in Staten Island, N.Y., walked out because they said the e-commerce giant isn’t doing enough to protect them.

AD

And on Tuesday, some staff at Amazon-owned Whole Foods around the country plan to call in sick to demand the grocer offer hazard pay of double their current hourly wages, along with other health protections.

AD

(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The workers’ actions are taking place as many Americans find themselves largely stuck at home for weeks on end thanks to stay-at-home orders issued by cities and states, making consumers more reliant than ever on deliveries.

At the same time, the workers in those jobs have complained that the companies aren’t taking enough precautions to protect them as they risk their lives to come into work and ensure consumers get the products at home that they need.

AD

Spokespeople for Amazon, Whole Foods and Instacart disputed the workers’ claims, saying they are taking appropriate precautions to protect them.

Employees in at least 21 Amazon warehouse and shipping facilities across the United States have tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Amazon and local media reports.

AD

It’s unclear if the Staten Island workers’ actions Monday had any impact on company operations.

Amazon’s warehouse workers have asked the company to offer paid time off for those who feel sick or need to self-quarantine, as well as to temporarily close warehouses for cleaning where workers test positive. One sign at Monday’s protest read, “Alexa, please shut down & sanitize the building,” referring to the company’s digital assistant.

AD

About 50 workers walked out Monday, according to Chris Smalls, a worker at the warehouse who helped organize the action. Amazon, which is trying to hire 100,000 workers to address the crush of coronavirus-related orders, disputed that figure, as well as the complaints that it’s not doing enough to protect workers. Only 15 employees participated in the demonstration out of 5,000 who work at the warehouse, Amazon spokeswoman Lisa Levandowski said in an emailed statement.

AD

At the end of the workday, Amazon fired Smalls, a process assistant who worked for the company for five years. A manager at the warehouse told Smalls he had been terminated for violating a quarantine, Smalls said, since he had been in contact with a co-worker who tested positive for the virus. Until Monday afternoon, though, Amazon hadn’t warned him about not showing up to work, he said.

“They are trying to silence me for speaking up on behalf of the people,” Smalls said Monday afternoon. “It’s retaliation.”

AD

Amazon’s Levandowski didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Smalls’s termination.

To address worker safety, the company is increasing the facility’s cleaning, encouraging safe distancing among its staff and checking employees’ temperatures as they arrive, she said. “Like all businesses grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are working hard to keep employees safe while serving communities and the most vulnerable,” Levandowski said.

AD

Instacart workers held their strike in part because they say the company has failed to provide hand sanitizer, masks or disinfectant during the outbreak. On Sunday, Instacart announced that it used a third-party vendor to manufacture hand sanitizer and would begin allowing workers to order it online Monday, and start shipping next week. Workers had asked that Instacart raise the default tip setting in the app to 10 percent, up from 5 percent or less. Instead, Instacart is changing the default setting to the customer’s last tip amounts.

AD

The strike organizers said Instacart’s last-minute response was too little, too late and went forward with the strike.

In a statement, Instacart spokesperson Natalia Montalvo said the company has not experienced an impact from the collective action. The company had 40 percent more customers shopping Monday compared with the same day and time last week, and shopper satisfaction was high, she added in a statement.

AD

But finding a same-day delivery window on Monday was a challenge.

“You’re insane if you think we aren’t disrupting their operations,” strike organizer Sarah Clarke tweeted Monday afternoon.

Instacart did not respond to questions from The Post about whether any of its workers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

AD

Instacart has also announced plans to hire 300,000 new workers over the next few months, and the company says that in the past week 250,000 new people signed up to become full-service workers. Already, 50,000 of them have started shopping on the platform.

It’s unclear how many Instacart workers participated in the strike, but one of the organizers, Vanessa Bain, said many veteran shoppers who support the strike have already been staying home. “They don’t feel safe and they don’t feel respected,” Bain said. They may lose income, but “it’s better than dying or infecting their family or infecting customers.”

AD

Meanwhile, Whole Worker, a grass-roots campaign led by employees that is organizing the sickout Tuesday at Whole Foods, has received 849 signatures out of a goal of 1,000 on an online petition. Vice first reported the plans.