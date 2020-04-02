“He’s not smart, or articulate, and to the extent the press wants to focus on us versus him, we will be in a much stronger PR position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we’re trying to protect workers,” Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky wrote in an email first obtained by the news site Vice. The Washington Post confirmed the authenticity of the email.
When Amazon fired Smalls, it said it did so after he ignored a request from his manager to stay home because of his contact with a worker who tested positive for covid-19. Smalls called the firing “retaliation” for speaking out against the company.
In a statement, Zapolsky called his comments in the leaked email “personal and emotional.”
“I was frustrated and upset that an Amazon employee would endanger the health and safety of other Amazonians by repeatedly returning to the premises after having been warned to quarantine himself after exposure to virus Covid-19,” Zapolsky said. “I let my emotions draft my words and get the better of me.”
At least two executives on Amazon’s most senior leadership team in the daily meeting executed on Zapolsky’s strategy Tuesday and Wednesday. Amazon senior vice president of operations Dave Clark and senior vice president of global corporate affairs Jay Carney both mocked a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who called Smalls’s firing “disgraceful.” Both Clark and Carney put the focus on Smalls, saying he “purposely violated social distancing rules.”
Sanders, a frequent critic of Amazon’s treatment of its workers, wasn’t alone among politicians criticizing Amazon’s firing of Smalls. A few hours after Amazon terminated Smalls, New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) called the move “disgraceful,” asked the National Labor Relations Board to investigate the incident, said she is “considering all legal options.”
Amazon continues to wrestle with the havoc the coronavirus has wreaked on its operations. Employees in at least 28 Amazon warehouse and shipping facilities across the United States have tested positive for covid-19, according to Amazon, its warehouse workers and local media reports.
Even so, Amazon said it has already hired for 80,000 of the 100,000 new jobs it announced a little more than two weeks ago. The company is racing to hire employees, who will work in Amazon’s warehouses and deliver its packages, to unclog the crush of orders the company has received from customers leery of leaving their homes to shop.