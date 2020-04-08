That’s the light and the dark of “Choose Your Quarantine House,” a meme traversing social media in which you’re given several houses full of people, real or fictional, and must choose in which one you’d like to spend quarantine. The popular online meme library/encyclopedia Know Your Meme suggests that an early celebrity-focused version on Facebook got the ball rolling.

The meme’s primary asset may be its versatility. It works equally well with sports commentators (whose opinion-laden rants would you rather be stuck with, Bill Simmons and Dick Vitale or Stephen A. Smith and Jim Nantz) or pop stars (do you want to be trapped with the dulcet tones of Beyoncé and Ariana Grande or the teeth-smashing bars of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B?).

Alright, which sports media quarantine house would you choose? 👀 pic.twitter.com/04PKoo77qG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 7, 2020

Choose your quarantine house. pic.twitter.com/e6bD8hgJPx — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) April 8, 2020

ch0oSe yOuR quAraNtiNe hOuSe pic.twitter.com/peQ4QLaOUT — david bynch (@soalexgoes) April 8, 2020

Plus you know it’s a trend when the brands, such as museums, Us Weekly and the DC Defenders XFL football team, have created their own.

We’ll be sending a camera crew to House 1 for sureeeee. 👀 PICK A #QUARANTINE HOUSE 👇 pic.twitter.com/9uCMNuiJJT — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 8, 2020

Maybe you’d love to hang out with Will Smith (presumably the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” version) and Lizzie McGuire but then you’d also be stuck with the sociopathic Walter White and the nasally cartoon Peter Griffin. In which case, maybe you’d rather a neurotic Larry David, stern Ron Swanson and aloof Homer Simpson.

“Sheldon Cooper and Larry David in a house together would be way too much to handle,” one user surmised. “House 5,” chose another user, pointing out the usefulness of having Dr. Meredith Grey around.

It’s a special type of math.

If “Choose Your Quarantine House” looks familiar, that’s because it’s in the vein of “Where Y’all Sitting / Lunch Table.” Popular last year, it presented an image of a cafeteria, each table populated by different things — be they bands, catchphrases, celebrities or sports teams. Where would you sit, and why?

okay girls and gays, where are you sitting? pic.twitter.com/SO38XcqkyI — moved accs! (@blanchetths) August 2, 2019

(Which, of course, is itself essentially an updated online version of the old Kiss/Marry/Kill game.)