Executives said the company is focusing on efficiency and long-term investments as advertising revenue slows down. But Google has seen a surge in usage, too.

"People are relying on Google’s services more than ever and we’ve marshalled our resources and product development in this urgent moment,” chief executive Sundar Pichai said.

Google’s stock price ticked up nearly 2 percent in after-hours trading Tuesday to $1,256, a sign that investors haven’t lost confidence in the powerful company’s ability to make it through the slump.

Alphabet was the first of the tech giants to report earnings this week, a foreshadowing of potential consequences for the broader industry as companies brace for the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression. Still, the biggest tech companies are expected to be some of the companies to make it through the crisis largely unscathed thanks to huge cash reserves and new consumer tech habits.

Amazon in particular is expected to report a big uptick in revenue Thursday when it reports earnings, thanks to a surge in online orders as people stay home. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Google makes the bulk of its money from selling online advertisements across search, YouTube and other products — a business that has been steadily growing for years as more advertisements moves online. But as businesses cut marketing budgets and consumers close their wallets amid the coronavirus crisis, analysts expect Google’s core business to feel the pain and serve as a bellwether for other digital advertisers.

The extent of the impact will become more clear in the current quarter beginning April 1, when coronavirus concerns had widely spread throughout the world.

Still, the company and its huge cash reserves is better positioned than smaller rivals to weather the storm.

Google already said it would “significantly” slow hiring plans throughout the year, backing away from plans to add 20,000 employees in 2020. But CEO Sundar Pichai promised staff in an email early this month that no major layoffs were coming.