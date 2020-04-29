However, the company experienced a steep drop in advertising in March as the lockdowns went into effect, and since then, demand for advertising has been flat.
Many of Facebook 2.89 billion users have been quarantined at home around the world, and they are using the company’s services--which include Instagram and WhatsApp--more than ever. In Italy, a country to enter an early lockdown, viewership on the company’s streaming services Facebook and Instagram live doubled in a week, the company has said. Calling for Messenger and WhatsApp more than doubled year over year in many countries that instated lockdowns.
That’s welcome news for a company that has seen the number of new users plateau and a significant reduction in the amount of time those users spend engaging with the company’s services in recent years.
In general, Facebook and its fellow tech giants are in a better position to withstand the coming recession. The company is sitting on a $558 billion stockpile of cash, making it one of the most valuable and cash-rich companies in the world. Executives have announced that Facebook will hire 10,000 people this year, a potential strategic advantage to poach the best talent as smaller tech firms lay workers off.
Google parent company Alphabet‘s stock was up nearly 10 percent Wednesday following the company’s positive earnings report. But it warned that advertising experienced a significant decline starting in mid-March.
Analysts predict both Google and Facebook will experience bigger hits in the quarter that began April 1, during which a greater time frame will land as people are under lockdown.