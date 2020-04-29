In the last quarter, companies raced to Microsoft’s cloud offerings so employees could work remotely, Satya Nadella, chief executive of the Redmond, Wash., software giant, said.
“We’ve seen two years’ worth of digital transformation in two months,” Nadella said in a statement.
Microsoft had already seen rapid adoption of its cloud offerings, and said in its earning release that the coronavirus didn’t slow any of that down.
It’s the second bellwether tech company to report financial results in the wake of the pandemic. And like Google-parent Alphabet’s earnings announcement Tuesday, Microsoft, too, is getting stronger, a sign that the economic fallout from the coronavirus may help the biggest tech giants consolidate their power.
In the quarter, Microsoft earned $10.8 billion, or $1.40 per share, on $35.0 billion in sales. Earnings jumped 22 percent from the year-ago quarter, while sales grew 15 percent.
Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected Microsoft to report per-share earnings of $1.27 on revenue of $33.7 billion.
Notably, revenue from the company’s Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes its Azure cloud-computing business, rose 27 percent to $12.3 billion.