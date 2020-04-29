The company in early April already reported a record first quarter for production and deliveries of its Models S, X, 3 and Y vehicles. Still, analysts have cautioned that the pandemic is likely to slice into production an render unlikely its target of half a million vehicles built in 2020.

Tesla’s stock rose nearly 7 percent in after hours trading to $855.12, despite the weaker profitability. The company began to set expectation for the second quarter, where it is expected to experience more impacts of the novel coronavirus.

“Q1 was pacing to be the strongest quarter of deliveries until our operations were interrupted in March,” the company said. “We believe we are well-positioned to manage near-term uncertainty while achieving our long-term plans.”

The record first-quarter performance surprised investors and analysts, who expected the company to have suffered some preliminary impacts from the global impacts of the coronavirus, which ravaged China before the first cases of local transmission were reported in the U.S. toward the end of February.

“With the second half of March seeing a screeching halt in demand across the globe given the current pandemic, the big question for investors heading into earnings and the conference call is around the demand trajectory” as well as how quickly Tesla might burn through its cash, wrote analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities in a note ahead of the report.

Tesla began delivering its Model Y crossover in March, in a muted debut that coincided with widespread social distancing and shelter-in-place orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. Wednesday’s earnings report was the first indicator of demand for the small SUV, which has long been expected to be strong due to U.S. preference for that type of vehicle. Tesla said the crossover earned it profits, making the “first time in our history that a new product has been profitable in its first quarter.”

The Y’s debut may have provided some insight into why CEO Elon Musk initially resisted efforts to close businesses in the Bay Area, where Tesla is headquartered. Only after substantial intervention from local authorities last month did Musk agree to close up shop at its Fremont, Calif. factory.

Tuesday night, ahead of the earnings release, Musk repeatedly encouraged business to reopen, at one point tweeting “FREE AMERICA NOW." The tweet drew the ire of some elected officials who said Musk’s antics showed he was willing put the health of Americans at risk for personal gain.

Tesla rounded out 2019 with two straight quarters of profits after meeting the low end of its vehicle delivery targets on its mass-market Model 3, though it posted an annual loss.