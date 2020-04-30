“If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small,” said Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post.

Sales soared to $75.5 billion in the first quarter, up from 59.7 billion the same quarter a year ago, the company reported Thursday. But profits fell 29 percent to $2.5 billion.

Normally, the company might generate $4 billion in operating profit in the current quarter, Bezos said.

“But these aren’t normal circumstances,” Bezos said. “Instead, we expect to spend the entirety of that $4 billion, and perhaps a bit more, on COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.”

Those new expenses drove Amazon’s share down more than 4 percent to $2,368.88, in early after-hours trading. During regular trading, the stock closed at a record high of $2,474.00.

Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Market Intelligence expected Amazon to report revenue of $74.1 billion.

Amazon joins Microsoft, Alphabet-owned Google and Facebook in reporting solid financial results this week in the wake of the pandemic. Like those rivals, Amazon is poised to weather the storm and emerge stronger, a sign that the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus is helping the biggest tech giants consolidate their power.

And while Amazon has some exposure to the declining advertising market that raised some concerns for Google and Facebook, its retail and cloud-computing businesses leave it less vulnerable.

The stay-at-home orders are proving devastating to Amazon’s brick-and-mortar focused rivals. Macy’s shuttered all of its 775 stores in March and furloughed most of its 125,000 workers. Other retail mainstays, such as Neiman Marcus, are edging toward bankruptcy, analysts say.

Amazon continues to struggle to meet the huge demand from Americans and international customers, many of whom have remained at home for more than a month as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.To unclog its network, Amazon has prioritized stocking and delivering items deemed most essential and raced to hire 175,000 U.S. workers in the span of a few weeks.

Amazon has also had to confront restive warehouse and delivery workers who have raised concerns that the company hasn’t done enough to protect them from contracting the virus. As employees at dozens of its facilities have tested positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. the outbreak hit the company’s U.S. warehouses, some workers complained about Amazon policies that push them to meet the per-hour rate at which the company wants orders fulfilled, fearing the practice discourages safe sanitary practices such as washing hands after a cough or sneeze. Other employees complained about “stand-up” meetings, where workers stand shoulder-to-shoulder at the start of each shift.

Since then, Amazon modified policies, ending the stand-up meetings. It’s also begun to hand warehouse staff face masks and checked their temperatures at the start of shifts, sending workers home for three days if they register 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher.

Amazon has repeatedly defended its treatment of workers, saying it’s ramped up cleaning its facilities and procuring personal protective equipment, and it’s noted that the vast majority of employees continue to show up for work every day.

