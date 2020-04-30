By Thursday, Musk was doubling down — sharing links to articles supporting his position, and amplifying the posts of venture capitalists and tech investors who agreed with him.

The positions by Silicon Valley’s brashest voices may represent a business interest more than a moral or ideological stand. Like other industries, tech has been beset by layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts during the economic downturn that coronavirus has caused — though some tech companies were also among the first to tell employees to work from home, even before quarantine orders. Musk himself launched into his tirade after highlighting the impact of the Bay Area’s strict shelter-in-place orders’ impact on his Fremont, Calif. factory’s ability to produce cars.

The rhetoric mirrors that of the protesters who have taken to streets in cities around the country demanding the orders come to an end.

“Time to free us for the sake of progress,” wrote investor Adam Draper, managing director of the firm Boost VC, in a post retweeted by Musk.

Both @pmarca and @elonmusk have said we should go build/get back to work and have been met with harsh criticism.



I’m with them.



Time to free us for the sake of progress. — Adam Draper 🛸 🌊 (@AdamDraper) April 30, 2020

Jason Calacanis, an early investor in numerous companies including Uber, wrote that the decision to remain home should be left to individuals.

“People already have this right, the government is simply lobbying folks to stay home, but they can’t keep them there,” he said on Twitter, an another post Musk retweeted.

Provided the hospital system is not overwhelmed, @elonmusk is 100% correct that people should be able to make their down decision to stay quarantined or not



People already have this right, the government is simply lobbying folks to stay home, but they can’t keep them there — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) April 30, 2020

Few in Silicon Valley support rushing to reopen. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday expressed concern about what lies ahead for the country. “While there are massive societal costs from the current shelter in place restrictions, I worry that reopening certain places too quickly, before infection rates have been reduced to very minimal levels, will almost guarantee future outbreaks and even worse economic outcomes,” he said.

Musk has previously been a conduit for controversial covid-19 information between Silicon Valley libertarians and the White House. In mid-March, for instance, Musk tweeted about the benefits of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, including a paper that had been making the rounds among tech folks who were early to warn about the spread of the virus. Five days later, Trump touted the benefits of hydroxychloroquine.

To support the idea of getting back to work before shelter-in-place orders are over, Draper cited a widely-read essay by prominent investor and Facebook board member Marc Andreessen called “It’s Time to Build,” but Andreessen’s argument was more about a return to investing in infrastructure and ambitious projects. His firm, Andreessen Horowitz, recently closed its second fund to invest in cryptocurrency.

Tesla, Calacanis, Draper and Andreessen didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Thursday morning, Lincoln Network, a right-leaning political group for tech workers, hosted a Facebook live stream panel called “A Time to Build? Institutional Failure and Reform After COVID, riffing off of Andreessen’s essay.” In an email to The Post, Lincoln Network co-founder Garrett Johnson said, “We did not interpret Marc’s essay as a call to end shelter in place and reopen the economy.”

Cities around the country enacted their shelter-in-place orders beginning in March in an effort to limit the spread of the virus and spread out the cases so they did not overwhelm medical systems and cause supply shortages while straining critical care capacity.

Musk has spent the past month diminishing the seriousness of the response to coronavirus, at one point calling the panic “dumb” and tweeting that “kids are essentially immune.” Health experts say that is not the case. He shared a YouTube video that suggested quarantines reduced immunity to the virus and called for shelter-in-place orders to end, which YouTube removed for violating its guidelines on coronavirus-related misinformation. He wrote a in a post that the U.S. would have “close to zero new cases” by the end of April, if trends from March held.

Data from The Washington Post’s coronavirus tracker showed there were 23,380 new U.S. cases reported on Thursday.

Tesla investor Ross Gerber also joined Musk in critiquing the orders following the CEO’s missive, pressing California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on the side effects of the orders on mental health and families.

“Have you [done] that calculus?” he asked in Tweet. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.