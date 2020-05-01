Democrats and Republicans on the House’s top competition-focused panel said Amazon repeatedly had misrepresented its practices, including at a congressional hearing last year, raising the potential that company witnesses might have committed perjury. Last July, a top Amazon official explicitly told Congress that “we do not use any seller data to compete with them," according to lawmakers.

AD

AD

Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Lawmakers have been scrutinizing the company as part of a wide-ranging probe first announced last year, which has also explored the extent to which other tech giants including Apple, Facebook and Google have become too big and powerful.

“In light of our ongoing investigation, recent public reporting, and Amazon’s prior testimony before the Committee, we expect you, as chief executive officer of Amazon, to testify before the committee," said Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), the chairman of the antitrust subcommittee. He was joined by Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and F. James Sensenbrenner Jr. (R-Wis.), the Democratic chairman and a top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, respectively, along with other lawmakers in both parties — a sign of the potency of the threat.

“Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis,” lawmakers continued, "we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary.”

AD

AD

In a tweet, Cicilline later added he is “considering whether a perjury referral is warranted," citing federal law that makes it illegal to knowingly falsify evidence to Congress. “Powerful companies are not above the law,” he said.

Bezos owns The Washington Post.

Many shoppers think of Amazon as a store like most others, where it acquires and sells products on its own. But Amazon also has emerged as one of the world’s most powerful marketplaces, running an online bazaar of more than 2.5 million third-party sellers who sell their own products on its platform.

Those sellers sometimes compete with Amazon’s more than 100 private-label brands. The company’s private-label goods include everything from batteries to vitamin supplements and diapers to nicotine gum. To develop its products, Amazon has acknowledged drawing generally on sales data from goods on its site to help determine which markets to target.

AD

AD

Last month, though, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon used data from specific product sales from third-party sellers. That was something an Amazon lawyer testified to Congress that it specifically did not do. In subsequent statements, Amazon said it does not use sellers’ “individual data when we’re making decisions to launch private brand.”