As masks become required or strongly recommended across the country amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, many people have felt the now familiar frustration. While users fumble at a grocery store or out on a run to unlock their device, the phone gets confused until finally presenting a keypad to unlock it.

AD

Stevie Johnson, a 19-year-old Target employee in San Bernardino, Calif., has been repeatedly frustrated by his facial unlock in recent weeks, especially at work. He is required to use a mask and often pulls out his phone to check inventory or find the right aisle for a customer.

AD

“It will say failed, then failed again, then finally give you an option to enter a code,” he said. “It gets kind of annoying. I wish there was a faster way.”

Apple’s feature is likely a reaction to more cities and states mandating the use of protective masks in public areas — a practice that will become more widespread in the coming months as states start to gradually reopen some activities. Tech companies have been trying to adapt to the age of coronavirus across the board, including by investing in video conferencing features and working with governments on tools to prevent the spread of covid-19.

AD

Many tech companies have benefited from this era of widespread quarantines, from Amazon’s record earnings Thursday to video chat company Zoom’s new surge in popularity, something Google and Facebook are moving to copy. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

AD

The new Apple feature appears to check whether someone’s face is obscured by a mouth-covering with the phone’s depth sensor, said security researcher Will Strafach. It sends the phone directly to the passcode screen while checking the face, rather than making people wait for the facial unlock to fail a few times.

“To me, it looks like a fallback,” Strafach said. It also means the phone would only register one failed attempt to get in, rather than several. Many iPhones are set to erase the phone’s data after 10 unsuccessful unlock attempts, so it’s critical to avoid too many failed tries.

AD

Apple did not respond to a request to confirm the feature. It’s unclear when or if it would become publicly available to iPhone owners.

Apple also appears to be rolling out settings for its new contact tracing program in the beta test. Testers reported seeing a toggle setting that reads, “iPhone is using Bluetooth to securely share your random IDs with nearby devices and collect their IDs. This enables an app to notify you if you may have been exposed to covid-19.”

AD

Apple announced this month that it would work with Google to track phones and be able to tell people if they came in contact with someone who was then diagnosed with covid-19.

But a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found people would be hesitant to use the new tool when it comes out, and many questions remain.

AD

The setting seems to be pretty secure and private, Strafach said. It seems that phones will not allow any contact tracing apps to send any location or personally identifying information, such as a name.

Instead, it sends an encrypted ID to the government agency or whoever might be managing the contact tracing app, which allows people to be notified but not identified.