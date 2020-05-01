That didn’t stop Musk from issuing his opinion Friday, in a morning tweetstorm that included him expressing that he planned to get rid of most physical possessions, including his home, and reiterating his opinion that the country should do away with widespread shelter-in-place orders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The stock was down more than 11 percent by about noon Eastern time, trading at about $693 from a morning opening of $755.
The tweet could create new problems for Musk, who cost himself and Tesla $20 million each after tweeting he had secured funding to take the company private at $420 a share in 2018. It led to the SEC settlement and an institution of a chaperone system where his tweets would be vetted. After alleging he broke the agreement in early 2019, the SEC came to an agreement with Musk defining nine categories of information that must be screened, including Tesla’s “financial condition, statements, or results, including earnings or guidance.”
Tesla reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday, turning a narrow profit as the first impacts of the coronavirus outbreak began to be felt. The results were overshadowed by a profanity-laced rant during the earnings call, where Musk called the country’s stay-at-home orders “fascist.”
Tesla and the SEC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.