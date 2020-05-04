“It’s evidence of a vein of toxicity running through the company culture,” Bray wrote. “I choose neither to serve nor drink that poison.”
Amazon, Instacart workers launch May Day strike to protest treatment during the coronavirus pandemic
Bray cited the recent firings of warehouse workers including Chris Smalls and Bashir Mohammed, as well as tech staffers Maren Costa and Emily Cunningham, who have criticized the company’s climate policies, among others. Bray said he raised his concerns through the proper channels, but declined to disclose those conversations in his blog post.
“That done, remaining an Amazon VP would have meant, in effect, signing off on actions I despised. So I resigned,” Bray wrote.
Bray couldn’t be reached for comment. Amazon declined to comment, but said the other workers weren’t fired for whistleblowing, but rather violating company policies.
Bray is a well-known name in the geeky developer world. He is one of the creators of XML, a coding language that’s a key underpinning of the Internet. Bray worked at Sun Microsystems, and later for Google. He joined Amazon at the end of 2014, working in Amazon Web Services, the cloud-computing division that offers technology to let companies rent computing web-based infrastructure on-demand.
Amazon’s fired warehouse workers had pressed the company to better treat employees during the coronavirus pandemic. They sought paid time off for those who feel sick or need to self-quarantine, as well temporary closure of warehouses for cleaning where workers test positive.
The two tech employees who were fired were outspoken critics of Amazon’s climate policies. They more recently publicly denounced the conditions at Amazon’s warehouses, and stood alongside warehouse colleagues who pressed for change.