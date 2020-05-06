The saga continued with Tribune Media suing Sinclair for $1 billion, claiming breach of contract and “misconduct” on Sinclair’s part. Sinclair then countersued Tribune.

AD

The FCC was investigating Sinclair for its “disclosure of information” to the federal government during its proposed merger with Tribune.

AD

The FCC had raised concerns at the time that Sinclair’s plans to spin off key stations during the merger to avoid reaching the federal cap, may have been misleading. Pai said the agency had seen evidence that Sinclair would control “those stations in practice, even if not in name, in violation of the law.”

President Trump had criticized the FCC for not approving the merger, calling it “So sad and unfair.”

Sinclair sparked controversy in April 2018 when it required anchors on its stations to read a script that condemned so-called fake news, a favorite talking point of President Trump.

AD

Sinclair CEO Chris Ripley said in a statement posted on Twitter that the company is “committed to continue to interact constructively with all of its regulators to ensure full compliance with applicable laws, rules, and regulations.”

AD

Sinclair’s fine will also close FCC investigations into its failure to properly identify the sponsors of material it aired on its own and other TV stations and how it handled negotiating agreements with other broadcasters to share programming.

The FCC’s Pai called Sinclair’s behavior during its attempted Tribune merger “completely unacceptable” in a statement. He said the fine should serve as a “cautionary tale” to others.

AD

Still, he pushed back on calls for Sinclair’s licenses to be revoked.