“Whoa, that’s a full rainbow. All the way. Double rainbow. Oh, my God. Double rainbow all the way, it’s so intense,” Vasquez says in an astounding voice, which slowly amps up until he’s joyfully screaming, “Whoa! Oh my God! Oh my God!” His voice becomes overwhelmed with emotion throughout the clip, as he begins alternating between chortling and sobbing. “What does this mean?” he eventually says. “Too much. I don’t know what it means.”

He posted it on the same day he witnessed the rainbow, with the caption, “It was rainbowing for at least an hour on January 8th 2010. It was incredible. The camera could not capture the vivid intensity and brightness. Look into the mirror, look into your soul!”

For months, no one really paid it much heed. But come July, Jimmy Kimmel tweeted it, Bill Simmons retweeted it, and a star was born. Quickly enough, Vasquez found himself on “Good Morning America,” profiled by CNN, in a Microsoft Windows commercial and on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The video, titled “Yosemitebear Mountain Double Rainbow 1-8-10,” has been viewed more than 47 million times as of Monday.

It’s an important relic in the young history of Internet fame and how it functions, representing an early era of viral videos that often took off without abject intentionality. Since then, many social media users have evolved into “influencers,” who create slickly produced videos are created specifically to go viral. Vasquez, on the other hand, was a former firefighter who lived on eight acres of California land where he tended to his vegetables, mulberries, apricots, peachs, plums, pomegranates, elderberries and marijuana plants — his total annual expenses totaling $6,000.

That’s not to say he didn’t want to go viral. As he told CBS News, “I used to always see viral videos and always think, when am I going to go viral because I know my videos are pretty interesting. I think that people are connecting to this video because there's a lot of honesty and purity in it. People can relate to me connecting to spirit on this one. The spirit of the universe connected to me and that's my reaction to it.”

Nowadays, a viral video’s popularity often comes from publicists. For him, the video’s popularity came from a higher power.

“Think about it: If God wanted to give a message to humanity, would he give it to a president? No. He would give to a humble farmer in Yosemite,” Vasquez told CNN. “God is confirming that I am like Noah. That's what's going on in the video.

“I'm supposed to unite humanity under the rainbow,” he added.

After the video took, Vasquez continued living near the national park, though not in with the same level of obscurity. He appeared in a Delta in-flight safety video. Visitors from places as far-reaching as New Zealand traveled to see him, just to shake his hand. Icelanders built him a throne for his visit to their country. Other creators remixed the video into their own versions, including the requisite Auto Tune-song version that was so popular online at the turn of last decade.

Through it all, Vasquez kept making videos, though none reached the same viral heights.

The video’s lasting power, it seems, is how authentic it feels on an increasingly manufactured Internet. “He captured something pure and joyful about what it means to be alive, and an iPhone and YouTube account allowed him to share it with the world,” wrote Victor Luckerson on The Ringer, calling it the moment “classic YouTube peaked, before the platform became all high-definition music videos, and later a host of bedroom conspiracy theorists who feel like the bizarro versions of YouTube’s early viral stars.”

Still, Vasquez hinted in 2010 that his intentions were much simpler than that.

