“I am incredibly proud of the plaintiffs in this case, who put themselves in jeopardy in coming forward,” said Steve Williams, a partner at the Joseph Saveri Law Firm in San Francisco, one of several firms involved in the case. “No one had ever seen a case like this, and the jobs that people do were in some ways beyond description.”
"We are grateful to the people who do this important work to make Facebook a safe environment for everyone. We’re committed to providing them additional support through this settlement and in the future,” Facebook spokesman Drew Pusateri said in an emailed statement.
In September 2018, former Facebook moderator Selena Scola broke a confidentiality agreement and sued Facebook, alleging that she developed PTSD after working at a job reviewing disturbing content including rape, murder, and animal cruelty. The complaint argued that Facebook failed to provide a safe workplace or compensate them for the psychological harms that they endured.
The Verge first reported the settlement.