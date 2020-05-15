The Justice Department declined to comment Friday. A spokesman for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the states’ investigation of Google, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The states’ case against Google could be ready by the fall, one of the sources said.

“Our focus is firmly on providing services that help consumers, support thousands of businesses and enable increased choice and competition,” Google spokeswoman Julie Tarallo McAlister said in a statement. She said the company continues to engage with investigators.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

An antitrust lawsuit against Google would mark a dramatic reversal of fortune for the tech giant, more than seven years after state and federal officials found the company largely had not violated the country’s competition laws. European regulators, in contrast, repeatedly have levied billions of dollars in fines, accusing the Silicon Valley tech giant of harming rivals in the search, advertising and smartphone businesses.

U.S. investigators renewed their interest in Google last year as part of a wider-ranging inquiry into whether Silicon Valley businesses threatened competition and consumers. In September, the Justice Department made its first request for critical documents from Google in a probe that appeared to focus on Google’s advertising business.

Since then, Justice officials have expanded their inquiry to include Google’s dominant search engine, according to multiple people familiar with the agency’s efforts, though it is not clear what wrongdoing the government’s case may allege. The probe at times has been acrimonious, with DOJ officials at one point privately signaling the U.S. government could take Google to court if it wasn’t quicker to produce critical evidence.

Nearly every state attorney general in the United States has signed on to the antitrust investigation led by Paxton, who announced the probe on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court. He pledged in an interview that everything — including penalties that could lead to the breakup of the company — would be “on the table.”