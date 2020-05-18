Combined with earlier cuts of 3,700 employees this month, the latest layoff means Uber has trimmed its workforce by 25 percent since the coronavirus outbreak. It says rides have been down 80 percent and have only just begun to recover.
Uber has made up for some of that lost business with a surge in its food delivery service, Uber Eats, but the business hasn’t been enough to keep the struggling app afloat.
“I wanted there to be a different answer,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in an email to employees, which was shared by the company. “Ultimately, I realized that hoping the world would return to normal within any predictable time frame, so we could pick up where we left off on our path to profitability, was not a viable option.”
Khosrowshahi also announced Uber would reorganize certain teams around its core businesses: giving rides and making deliveries.
Uber’s layoffs follow similar cuts at rival Lyft, which announced a 17 percent reduction in its workforce in April.