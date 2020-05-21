The social network will also start “aggressively” opening up hiring for remote workers, Zuckerberg said, including for people living in areas a few hours away from its current physical offices and in new hubs it will establish.

“Certainly being able to recruit more broadly, especially across the U.S. and Canada to start, is going to open up a lot of new talent that previously wouldn't have considered moving to a big city,” he said.

Tech companies have been the first to move to permanent work-from-home policies after proving the practice works during the coronavirus pandemic. Twitter said last week that it would allow all of its employees to choose to continue working from home long term even after the pandemic ends.

The industry, which relies heavily on positions where jobs are completed on computers, is better-positioned than many industries for most remote work. But the companies have long relied on sprawling, open campuses that put emphasis on hallway interactions and open collaboration space. The coronavirus pandemic, which has sent most employees home, is shifting that. Many expect that even when companies decide it is safe to reopen offices, the spaces and remote work policies will look very different than they did before.

Facebook is taking a more measured approach than Twitter to start. It will begin recruiting new hires for remote work outside its usual office hubs, Zuckerberg said, and some existing employees can apply to work remotely.

“Our goal here is to enable many existing employees to become remote workers, if you want,” he said.

Zuckerberg also said the company will adjust salaries depending on where employees live — paying less for those who work remotely from cities where the cost of living is lower. Employees who are allowed to work remotely have until January 1 to tell Facebook where they are living.

An internal company survey found that about 45 percent of employees interested in remote work were “pretty confident” they would move to another location. It also said about 40 percent of employees said they were somewhat, extremely or very interested in remote work. About 60 percent of employees asked for flexibility, or a combination of remote work and office work.

Facebook responding to that survey with its new policy could prove a morale booster for the workforce. Some workers have said that a string of scandals, from the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal to the use of the company’s platform to spread conspiracy theories and false news, has hurt morale there.

Facebook has already said most employees will work remotely through the end of the year, though it expects its offices will open for a small number of employees starting in July. Initially, offices will only allow about 25 percent capacity due to social distancing guidelines, Zuckerberg said.

Engineers at the company with strong performance reviews will be the first group allowed to apply for remote work.

With the idea of working from home becoming more appealing as people try to limit exposure to covid-19, Zuckerberg’s decision, also tracks with other moves in which he has been able to quickly seize on a popular idea or product just gaining traction in the tech industry. He jumped on cryptocurrency as the idea gained traction, working to launch a digital currency. His move to buy Instagram when the company had just a dozen employees demonstrated an ability to see trends in technology moving toward image-sharing long before others, and his mega-purchase of WhatsApp for $19 billion showed an ability to understand the role messaging would play in social networking.

But the offer to allow employees to work from home wherever is also viewed as a potentially powerful recruiting and retention tool. Many Silicon Valley start-ups already have moved to remote work in the short term to compete for talent with tech giants.

Facebook has already broadcast it is recruiting 10,000 new people this year at a time when Silicon Valley start-ups are laying off thousands of people. This new permanent work from home benefit will become a recruiting tool, increasing its leverage as compared to some start-ups.

Still, some of Facebook’s contract workers will likely to continue to come into the office, particularly its army of over 15,000 content moderators, whose work reviewing graphic posts is generally considered too sensitive to be done from home.

Zuckerberg emphasized how this policy would help the company build tools for other businesses who support remote work. The company said its new video chat service, Messenger Rooms, would be available for business customers to host work meetings.

Facebook also announced Thursday that its Workplace tools for businesses on the social network is now used by 5 million paying customers, up from 2 million in October.

