“When consumers try to opt out of Google’s collection of location data, the company is continuing to find misleading ways to obtain information and use it for profit," Brnovich said in an interview.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case marks regulators’ latest rebuke of Google for its approach to privacy, a decade of allegations that the tech behemoth wrongly tracked users’ web browsing behavior, improperly siphoned up students’ data and illegally collected details about children who were viewing cartoons on YouTube. The fines have totaled into the millions of dollars in the United States, but pale in comparison to the massive annual revenues that make Google one of the world’s most profitable companies.

Yet Arizona’s lawsuit also reflects a growing sense among state and federal regulators that Google has grown too big, powerful and unchecked. Other state attorneys general — and law-enforcement officials at the Department of Justice — are expected this summer to file additional complaints against Google, alleging that other elements of its business violate antitrust law.

Arizona began probing Google — an inquiry first reported by The Washington Post in 2018 — following an investigation led by the Associated Press into Google’s tracking behavior. Generally, smartphones running Android allow users to turn off a feature that tracks their movements. But the state alleged in its complaint Wednesday that these devices still recorded and kept location records for certain apps, including mapping and weather, as well as searches, even for those who disabled location tracking.

Users instead had to turn off a second, hard-to-find setting if they wanted to prevent this digital trail from being recorded, according to the lawsuit. Privacy experts and congressional lawmakers previously derided this setup as confusing and deceptive to users. Google, however, maintained then that it offered “clear descriptions of these tools, and robust controls so people can turn them on or off, and delete their histories at any time."

Arizona alleged that Google’s conduct violated state anti-fraud laws, which allow it to seek up to $10,000 per violation. Brnovich also sought disgorgement, which could force Google to pay back ill-gotten profits from its alleged misdeeds, totaling perhaps hundreds of millions of dollars, the attorney general said.

