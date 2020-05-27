Astronauts Bob Benhken and Doug Hurley, retired military pilots and seasoned space aviators, donned their space suits at 1:15 p.m., and climbed into the Dragon capsule atop SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket at historic launchpad 39A just before 2 o’clock.
Here’s what you need to know as Americans return to space:
We are go for launch! @SpaceX and @NASA will continue monitoring liftoff and downrange weather as we step into the countdown. We are proceeding toward a 4:33 launch.— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 27, 2020
Behnken and Hurley appeared to be in a cheery disposition. They emerged from a quarantine — a mandatory safety provision for space travelers — and were photographed shaking hands and smiling.
Hurley tweeted a photo of his last meal before takeoff: steak and eggs.
Steak and eggs. Question answered! pic.twitter.com/GktFUk9mBK— Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) May 27, 2020
The Crew Dragon mission will be a historic moment for NASA, which has struggled to regain its footing after retiring the Space Shuttle in 2011, leaving the U.S. no option but to rely on Russia to ferry its astronauts to space at a cost of as much as $90 million a seat.
The mission is a long awaited leap in the race to restore human spaceflight from the Florida Space Coast, marking a new era that follows NASA’s Mercury, Gemini, Apollo and Shuttle programs. Both President Trump and Vice President Pence, the chair of the National Space Council, are scheduled to attend.
The latest weather updates as launch nears
A report from NASA TV early Wednesday afternoon was optimistic about weather conditions noting favorable upper atmosphere conditions for the launch of the Crew Dragon capsule and few concerns about air or ocean conditions downstream of the launch site. The outstanding issue is whether thunderstorms might pass through or come close to the launch area later in the afternoon.
Scientists and weather experts are keeping a close eye on the remnants of a storm system that could force NASA to postpone Wednesday’s history-making launch to Saturday or Sunday.
Forecasters said a storm system that battered the Florida panhandle over the weekend and threatened flooding in coastal areas of the Carolinas on Wednesday could leave isolated thunderstorms or pockets of cumulus or anvil clouds hovering around the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center.
Thunderstorms are forecast to erupt along a convergence zone over the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday afternoon as sea breezes from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean meet.