There are three people aboard the station — two Russian cosmonauts and NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy — and the spacecraft has to avoid a collision.

“This endeavor is the culmination of not only years and years of experience, and time and work, but hundreds of thousands of hours of tireless effort to bring us here,” Benji Reed, SpaceX’s Commercial Crew Program manager, said in the days leading up to the launch. “And it’s all focused on the safety and reliability of the system.”

The spacecraft is designed to perform the docking on its own — but if anything were to go wrong, the astronauts could take control. To test their ability to do that, Behnken and Hurley, two of NASA’s best who have spent five years training for the mission, will take manual control of the spacecraft briefly as it closes to within about 150 meters of the space station before the spacecraft resumes the docking sequence.

As it gets closer to the station, the spacecraft will slow, relative to the space station, in a series of deliberate steps, ensuring along the way that all the systems are functioning normally, and that it is safe to proceed.

Leading up to the launch, Behnken said they would be ready to take control, using the spacecraft’s touch screen technology.

“The docking task, to come close to the space station and fly in proximity and then slowly come into contact, is maybe a little bit different than what you should see flying a space shuttle or flying an aircraft,” Behnken said.

If at any time, controllers on the ground sense something is wrong, they could order the spacecraft to hold its position, or even back off.

SpaceX has a fair amount of experience sending spacecraft to the space station. Since 2012, it has sent more than 20 cargo ships, delivering supplies and experiments. On those missions, the Dragon would pull up alongside the station, and then be grabbed by a robotic arm and “berthed” to the station.

On Sunday morning, the spacecraft should essentially park itself.

Last year, SpaceX performed the mission flawlessly during a test flight of the Dragon spacecraft without astronauts on board, giving NASA and SpaceX confidence they could do it again.

Once the Dragon and the space station are securely attached one another, the astronauts will conduct leak checks to make sure the points where they are joined are maintaining the correct pressure. Then they will open the hatch and be welcomed aboard the space station.

Behnken and Hurley are expected to stay aboard for between about one to four months — the schedule has not yet been determined.

Their return trip poses several challenges, as well. The spacecraft will undock from the station and then autonomously move away into a trajectory where it would eventually start falling back toward Earth, plunging through the increasingly thick atmosphere.

That friction — a combination of the spacecraft’s speed and the thickening air — generates enormous friction and will test the spacecraft’s heat shield, a protective layer on the bottom of the spacecraft.

Then parachutes are scheduled to deploy, gently lowering the spacecraft into the ocean. SpaceX had struggled with its parachute designs.

“Parachutes are way harder than they look,” Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder, once told The Post. “In fact if you go back and look at the Apollo program, they actually had a real morale issue with parachutes because they were so damn hard. They had people quitting over how hard the parachutes were. We almost had people quit at SpaceX over how hard the parachutes were. They soldiered through, but man that was very hard.”

Still, he added, the resulting chutes “are the best parachutes ever.”

The water landing also poses a challenge. American astronauts haven’t landed in water since an Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975. The space shuttle landed on a runway, and the Russian Soyuz rocket that the U.S. has depended on since 2011 lands on land.