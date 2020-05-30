NASA and SpaceX will take another crack on Saturday at sending American astronauts to space from American soil for the first time since 2011.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are scheduled to blast off in the SpaceX Falcon 9 Crew Dragon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., at 3:22 p.m., in the first mission of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, a private-public partnership designed to restart American manned spaceflight. President Trump and Vice President Pence, chairman of the National Space Council, are scheduled to attend the launch.

SpaceX, founded by colorful tech billionaire Elon Musk, beat aerospace industry dynamo Boeing to be the first private company to attempt to launch astronauts to the International Space Station. Its first effort, on Wednesday, was thwarted by bad weather. The Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 50-percent chance of prohibitive conditions for Saturday’s launch, as well.

If weather postpones the flight again, officials will try again Sunday at 3 p.m.

Follow along with our live launch coverage: