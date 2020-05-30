SpaceX, founded by colorful tech billionaire Elon Musk, beat aerospace industry dynamo Boeing to be the first private company to attempt to launch astronauts to the International Space Station. Its first effort, on Wednesday, was thwarted by bad weather. The Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron forecast a 50-percent chance of prohibitive conditions for Saturday’s launch, as well.
If weather postpones the flight again, officials will try again Sunday at 3 p.m.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — What music would you listen to as you get ready to go to space?
For Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the NASA astronauts scheduled to launch into space Saturday afternoon, the answer was, well, an eclectic mix.
A couple of weeks before their flight, Behnken took to Twitter for suggestions, asking what tunes they should play in the Teslas that would take them to the launch pad. “@Astro_Doug and I are finalizing the music for our trip to @NASAKENNEDY’s launchpad 39A. Any suggestions?"
Now that the exterior of the vehicle is complete, @Astro_Doug and I are finalizing the music for our trip to @NASAKennedy's launchpad 39A. Any suggestions? https://t.co/QoFUtQ0fAB— Bob Behnken (@AstroBehnken) May 14, 2020
They got more than 500 responses. “Rocket Man” by David Bowie was an obvious one. Homer Hickam, the author of “Rocket Boys,” suggested the theme song from the early 1980s TV series “The Greatest American Hero.” Others suggested songs by Rush, “The Eye of the Tiger” from the “Rocky” soundtrack, and “Magic Carpet Ride” by Steppenwolf.
In the end, they went with a variety, starting off with AC/DC’s “Back in Black” to get them fired up. Then “The Girl from Impanema,” as slow, elevator-like melody that serves as a reminder that so much of spaceflight is a “hurry up and wait” exercise.
Then, finally, a French-horn rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” A patriotic sendoff for the first human spaceflight to orbit from American soil in nearly a decade.
Astronauts suit up, head to spacecraft
Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have walked out of the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center and are on the way to historic launchpad 39A to board the Crew Dragon capsule.
NASA officials “handed off” Behnken and Hurley to the SpaceX flight crew about 45 minutes ago at the Armstrong Building where the two received a weather briefing, donned their custom-fitted spacesuits and took a selfie with NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein.
Best selfie ever! #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/yQJ2rC1Ixy— Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 30, 2020
As they left the building, they and saw their families for the final time before launch and exchanged “virtual hugs,” thumbs up and blown kisses.
“Are you going to be on good behavior?” Behnken asked his young son, who nodded in return. “Are you going to listen to mommy and make her life easy?” His son nodded again.
“Let’s light the candle!” his son shouted.
The two astronauts boarded a custom Tesla Model X, outfitted with communications links to SpaceX engineers and a custom cooling system, with Behnken seated on the left and Hurley on the right. Their families approached the car and were able to briefly hold hands through the window.
Our crew is ready. Let's do this.#LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/PoV1rjFbpC— NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020
Uncertain forecast promises plenty of weather drama for launch
Weather foiled Wednesday’s launch attempt and the Air Force’s 45th Weather Squadron says there is a 50-50 chance weather will prevent Saturday’s launch as well.
As of midday Saturday, weather radar showed the Space Coast clear of storms but also displayed widely scattered pop-up showers and storms developing 20 to 30 miles inland, drifting eastward.
High-resolution forecast models predict these showers and storms to increase in coverage and intensity toward the scheduled 3:22 p.m. launch time.
These storms are like bubbles in a pot of boiling water, so determining when and where they form is difficult but they are likely to pose a significant hurdle for the launch effort. Some luck will likely be necessary to pull it off.
Right now, there is a 50/50 chance of favorable weather for liftoff.#LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/5Aje8K0Y9J— NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020
Trump expected to return to Cape Canaveral for launch
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — President Trump is expected to return to Kennedy Place Center for Saturday’s launch attempt. He’s set to give a speech afterward, and once again that raises questions about whether NASA would feel compelled to go ahead with the mission given the high-profile attention.
In a news conference here Friday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine went out of his way to say that under no circumstances would compel a launch if conditions are not right. He pointed to Wednesday, when the launch was called off because for bad weather, as proof.
“We have all been in agreement there will be no pressure,” he said. “We will launch when we are ready. And I will tell you, the President and the Vice President were proud of the NASA team and the SpaceX team for making the right call for the right reasons. … We will go when we are ready. Safety is the biggest priority.”
Deputy NASA Administrator Jim Morhard paraphrased Deke Slayton, the legendary NASA astronaut and director of flight crew operations, and added: “A good scrub is better than a bad lunch any day.”
‘It has to look like the future:’ SpaceX’s new spacesuits make their first mission
Cape Canaveral, Fla. — Let’s face it, spacesuits are often pretty ugly. During the shuttle era, NASA outfitted its astronauts in orange suits derided as “pumpkin suits” that astronauts complained made them look like traffic cones.
So when it came time for SpaceX to design new spacesuits of its own, they went in an entirely different direction. Its suits are sleek and modern, a new look for a new age.
“This is a spacesuit every space tourist wants to wear,” said Robin Givhan, The Post’s fashion critic. “It is social-media friendly, you want to take selfies in that. Even the way the helmet is designed, with that black facade, is a little intimidating, but full Darth Vader.”
Musk said that the suit has to be practical, first and foremost. But the aesthetics played a big role, too.
.@AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have donned their spacesuits. The next big checks coming up are the communications check and the leak check: pic.twitter.com/lSSsLqltV9— NASA (@NASA) May 30, 2020
“It has to look like the future,” he said in a recent interview with The Post. “If you’re a member of the public and you don’t necessarily know that much about rocket design or how spacecraft work. But you know if it looks cool, and if it looks futuristic, and aesthetically it seems like something new.”
He said it was important that the suits make a statement that they “feel like the future and that it seems exciting and appealing. You want kids to look at that spacesuit, and say, ‘I want to wear that spacesuit one day.’”