CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The goal was always to fly humans. So even when SpaceX built a spacecraft to fly cargo and supplies to the International Space Station — but not astronauts — the designers added a curious feature to make a point: a window.

Inside SpaceX, that window became a symbol of its larger ambitions and a reminder to its workforce that human spaceflight was the ultimate goal, the reason Elon Musk started the company as it works eventually to get people to Mars.

Since its founding in 2002, SpaceX has achieved remarkable feats few thought possible. It designed rockets that not only propelled their payloads to orbit but landed back on Earth to be reused.

It launched the Falcon Heavy, a monster of a rocket with three boosters and 27 engines. It opened up the Pentagon’s launch market, which for a decade had been dominated by a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

But for all the successes over the years, and all the hype the company has generated along the way, it had never flown a single person.

Until Saturday.