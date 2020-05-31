BREAKING: SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docks with space station, another mission milestone

SpaceX has completed the first part of its historic flight to the International Space Station Sunday morning, when its Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the orbiting laboratory at 10:16 a.m., a few minutes earlier than planned.

The Crew Dragon capsule carrying astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Benhken, now named “Endeavour,” made significant progress over Saturday night toward the International Space Station.

After blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Saturday afternoon, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are expected to reach the International Space Station Sunday morning.

The docking time is scheduled for about 10:30 a.m. ET, but that could change.

Officials in mission control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and SpaceX’s headquarters outside of L.A. have reported no technical issues and said the docking is proceeding as planned.

The flight is the first launch of NASA astronauts since the Space Shuttle retired in 2011, and the first of a private company of humans to orbit.

Behnken and Hurley said during a live broadcast Sunday morning that they have had a smooth ride so far, got a decent night’s sleep and awoke this morning to Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan,” continuing a NASA tradition of waking astronauts to music.

En route to the space station, the Dragon spacecraft performed a series of “burns,” or engine thrusts that raised its orbit to eventually match that of the station. Shortly before 9 a.m. the spacecraft was moving into position about 400 meters below the station.

The Dragon spacecraft flies autonomously, but the astronauts can take over the controls at any time, and seem to be enjoying flying a modern spacecraft. During a broadcast from the capsule, Hurley noted that they were the first astronauts to control a spacecraft using a touchscreen.

“So we got that going for us,” he said.