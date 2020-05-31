After blasting off from the Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Saturday afternoon, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are expected to reach the International Space Station Sunday morning.
The docking time is scheduled for about 10:30 a.m. ET, but that could change.
Officials in mission control at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and SpaceX’s headquarters outside of L.A. have reported no technical issues and said the docking is proceeding as planned.
The flight is the first launch of NASA astronauts since the Space Shuttle retired in 2011, and the first of a private company of humans to orbit.
Behnken and Hurley said during a live broadcast Sunday morning that they have had a smooth ride so far, got a decent night’s sleep and awoke this morning to Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan,” continuing a NASA tradition of waking astronauts to music.
En route to the space station, the Dragon spacecraft performed a series of “burns,” or engine thrusts that raised its orbit to eventually match that of the station. Shortly before 9 a.m. the spacecraft was moving into position about 400 meters below the station.
The Dragon spacecraft flies autonomously, but the astronauts can take over the controls at any time, and seem to be enjoying flying a modern spacecraft. During a broadcast from the capsule, Hurley noted that they were the first astronauts to control a spacecraft using a touchscreen.
“So we got that going for us,” he said.
SpaceX has completed the first part of its historic flight to the International Space Station Sunday morning, when its Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the orbiting laboratory at 10:16 a.m., a few minutes earlier than planned.
Before opening the hatch and entering the station, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will conduct a series of pressure and leak checks to ensure their safety. Then they will join fellow NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts aboard the station.
The docking was a delicate and dangerous part of the mission. The spacecraft chased down the space station, traveling in orbit at 17,500 m.p.h., but then approached very slowly in a series of carefully choreographed maneuvers.
The mission went smoothly, ground officials said, following a picture-perfect launch some 19 hours earlier from the Kennedy Space Center.
Do you have the right stuff?
The Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station is an autonomous vehicle, designed to fly itself.
The astronauts can, at any time, take over the controls and fly the capsule manually. During their mission this weekend, they were scheduled to do that twice to test how the spacecraft’s systems work.
But the most delicate part of the mission, the docking with the space station, will be done by the spacecraft’s onboard computers. Still, Hurley and Behnken have spent hours in simulators running through every kind of scenario should they need to take over.
Now you can see whether you have the “right stuff” by trying to dock the spacecraft on this simulator SpaceX has made available online.
Crew Dragon is designed to be fully autonomous, but @Astro_Doug and @AstroBehnken can take control of the spacecraft if necessary. Simulator here → http://iss-sim.spacex.com
Astronauts take control of capsule as docking nears
Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took control of the Endeavour Crew Dragon capsule as it tiptoed its way toward the International Space Station, just after 9:30 a.m.
The spacecraft is making small “attitude adjustments,” or slight maneuvers to line up exactly with the docking portal on the ISS. The astronauts can command bursts of Endeavour’s Draco thrusters to ease the vessel back and forth. Afterward, it will begin “transnational adjustments,” traveling at speeds as gradual as 0.1 meters per second, to rotate Endeavour on its axis.
The movements are part of a battery of intricate protocols to prepare the Crew Dragon to meet with the space station. Moving the final 400 meters to the space station, after starting 254 miles away on the Earth’s surface, takes close to two hours, the vast majority of which is spent inside the last 220 meters while negotiating the unique physics of space. For every course correction, there is a counter-correction to halt the spacecraft’s progress.
Even as the ISS and Endeavour appear to be sitting still, they’re both flying around the Earth at more than 17,000 miles per hour.
Who is already on the International Space Station?
When NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrive at the International Space Station on Sunday, they’ll join ISS Expedition 63 and three people already aboard.
Chris Cassidy, 50, is the lone American. He’ll be in charge of helping the SpaceX Dragon capsule, now named Endeavour, dock with the space station. A retired Navy SEAL captain who served two six-month deployments in Afghanistan and two more in the Mediterranean, Cassidy was selected as an astronaut in 2004 and became the 500th person to fly in space, aboard the space shuttle Endeavour in 2009. Hurley was that mission’s pilot.
Cassidy has been aboard the space station since April 9.
Anatoli Ivanishin, 51, is the senior Russian cosmonaut aboard. This is his third ISS expedition. A former fighter pilot who was selected to be a cosmonaut in 2003, he launched with Cassidy to the space station on April 9.
Ivan Vagner, 34, is the other cosmonaut on the ISS. He was an engineer for a Russian company that built civil and military aircraft before joining a national aerospace and defense contractor while working as an assistant flight manager for the space station. He was selected as a cosmonaut in 2010.
Elon Musk and SpaceX pull off another feat few thought possible
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The goal was always to fly humans. So even when SpaceX built a spacecraft to fly cargo and supplies to the International Space Station — but not astronauts — the designers added a curious feature to make a point: a window.
Inside SpaceX, that window became a symbol of its larger ambitions and a reminder to its workforce that human spaceflight was the ultimate goal, the reason Elon Musk started the company as it works eventually to get people to Mars.
Since its founding in 2002, SpaceX has achieved remarkable feats few thought possible. It designed rockets that not only propelled their payloads to orbit but landed back on Earth to be reused.
It launched the Falcon Heavy, a monster of a rocket with three boosters and 27 engines. It opened up the Pentagon’s launch market, which for a decade had been dominated by a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing.
But for all the successes over the years, and all the hype the company has generated along the way, it had never flown a single person.
Until Saturday.
With the successful flight, SpaceX joins rarefied company. Only three nations have sent humans to orbit. And while NASA has for years relied on contractors to build the rockets and spacecraft that have flown its astronauts, this launch was done under an unusual arrangement, what NASA calls its “commercial crew program,” in which two contractors, SpaceX and Boeing, design and build spacecraft to ferry NASA astronauts to the space station.
Good morning from space
In space, you rise to music.
It’s a NASA tradition that stretches back decades, astronauts waking to tunes piped up from the ground. The tradition began in 1965, when the wake-up song was “Hello Dolly” by Jack Jones during Gemini 6, and continued during the Apollo program “when astronauts returning from the Moon were serenaded by their colleagues in mission control with lyrics from popular songs that seemed appropriate to the occasion,” according to a history of NASA wake-up music, compiled by Colin Fries, a NASA historian. “Several crews have awakened on their final day in space to Dean Martin’s popular song ‘Going Back to Houston,” Fries wrote.
What does our home planet look like from @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Endeavour? Watch as @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug take you inside the spacecraft and provide an update about our #LaunchAmerica mission: pic.twitter.com/f8b3CrSEPE— NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020
The practice was continued during the Space Shuttle program. John Young and Robert Crippen awoke to “Reveille” on the first Shuttle mission in 1981.
On the final flight of the Space Shuttle 30 years later, the crews chose an eclectic mix from Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” R.E.M.’s “Man on the Moon,” and “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles.
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, the astronauts aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, went in a different direction for their wake-up call Sunday. At 4:45 a.m. ET, the ground played Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” a slow, almost mystical tune that mixes guitar and bongos about “taking a spaceship out to the stars,” a band member once said.
During a live broadcast from the spacecraft, Hurley said the pair was able to get some rest before the wake-up call.
“We ended up sleeping just like we are right now, in our chairs, which was actually a pretty comfortable night’s sleep,” he said.