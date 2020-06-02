The secret life of your data: What you need to know

For all the good we get from technology, it can also take a lot from us. The Washington Post tech columnist Geoffrey A. Fowler examines the personal information streaming out of devices and services we take for granted.

iPhones and Android phones: Hidden trackers in apps share personal information — even while you and your phone are asleep.

Alexa: By default, Amazon keeps a copy of everything Echo smart speakers record.

Credit cards: A half-dozen kinds of companies can grab data about purchases, from your bank to the store where you’re shopping.

TVs: Once every few minutes, smart TVs beam out a snapshot of what’s on your screen.

Cars: Automakers use hundreds of sensors and an always-on Internet connection to record where you go and how you drive.

Web browsers: Google’s Chrome loaded more than 11,000 tracker cookies into our browser — in a single week.

Browser extensions: Add-ons and plug-ins can see and share everything you do on the Web.

Don’t sell my data: The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) can help even residents of other states see and delete their data — and tell companies to stop selling it.

