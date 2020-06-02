Trump issued the directive last week, just days after Twitter took the rare step of fact checking one of his tweets. Trump blasted the move as political censorship, a charge that the social-media company and its Silicon Valley peers long have denied.
CDT said in its lawsuit that the White House had run afoul of the First Amendment, which “prohibits government officials from using government power to retaliate against an individual or entity for engaging in protected speech.” Even though Trump’s order hasn’t taken full effect, CDT said the mere existence of the order could “chill” speech, further violating the Constitution.
Facebook and Google declined to comment. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. All three companies have given money to CDT in the past, the group’s public statements indicate.
The White House referred requests to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond.
“The president has made clear his intent to use threats of retaliation and future regulation to intimidate intermediaries into changing how they moderate content, essentially ensuring that the dangers of voter suppression and disinformation will grow unchecked in an election year,” Alexandra Givens, the leader of CDT, said in a statement.