“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” Snap spokesperson Rachel Racusen said. "Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, made the decision over the weekend after a week of protests engulfed the country, and Trump’s comments provoked social media company Twitter to slap a warning label on several of his tweets.
“We may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way,” Snap CEO Evan Spiegel wrote in a memo to employees Sunday, without mentioning the president by name. “We will make it clear with our actions that there is no grey area when it comes to racism, violence, and injustice – and we will not promote it, nor those who support it, on our platform.”