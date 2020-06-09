Arrayit promoted a quick covid-19 test that would be done with the same finger-stick test kit it used to test for allergies, the complaint states. But missing from its promotional materials was the fact that the Food and Drug Administration told the company the test did not perform well enough to get an emergency use authorization in April.

AD

AD

“The investigation has revealed that SCHENA used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to expand the pre-existing allergy test scheme and to capitalize on a national emergency for his own financial gain,” the government’s complaint reads.

Schena touted the test to medical clinics in emails before the company had even developed it, investigators wrote. Schena told investigators he believed switching from allergy tests to covid-19 tests would be "'like a pastry chef’ who switches from selling ‘strawberry pies’ to selling ‘rhubarb and strawberry pies,’” the complaint said.

Multiple attempts to reach Schena and Arrayit for comment were unsuccessful.

AD

It’s not the first time a Silicon Valley-based company has gotten in trouble for allegedly marketing before a product is ready. The tech world’s flashy culture encourages speed and doesn’t mind failure, attributes that have resulted in some explosive problems. That’s heightened when it comes to real-world health implications.

AD

Most famously, Silicon Valley darling-turned-villain Theranos fell apart amid lawsuits and reports that its blood testing capabilities were misleading and inaccurate. Former chief executive and founder Elizabeth Holmes is expected to go to trial this summer for defrauding investors.

Arrayit referred to Theranos at least once on its Facebook page, writing in 2015 that its small blood testing droplets “are 250,000 times smaller than the volume of the Theranos nanotainer,” according to the complaint. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Theranos’ misleading claims in October 2015.

AD

The complaint against Schena details claims that the company misled investors by saying it was billing millions of dollars more in allergy lab tests than it really was. The company was in reality broke and asking investors for help paying rent, according to the complaint. Arrayit paid doctors kickbacks and bribes to use their provider numbers to charge insurance companies for patients the doctors had never seen, the DOJ alleges.

AD

The complaint points out that some of the bogus claims were made on the company’s Twitter page, which mostly features company announcements above stock photos.

Arrayit’s stock price doubled in March amid its covid-19 test claims, though it stayed a low-priced penny stock, according to the complaint. The Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading for the stock for two weeks in April.

AD

Schena and other company employees asserted in marketing emails that bundling covid-19 tests with its allergy tests was medically sound, according to the complaint, but their claims were unsubstantiated. Investigators believe Arrayit was promoting covid-19 tests to drive revenue from its “expensive and medically unnecessary” allergy tests.

One doctor cited in the federal government’s complaint told investigators that Arrayit used their provider identifier number to receive insurance reimbursement for allergy tests from patients the doctor had never treated. An Arrayit executive paid the doctor illegal kickbacks from the reimbursement in exchange, the complaint claims.

AD

Investigators found that Medicare paid Arrayit $290,000 and private insurance companies paid Arrayit $2 million for treatments that were either the result of kickbacks and bribes or medically unnecessary.