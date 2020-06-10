“We’ve advocated that governments should put in place stronger regulations to govern the ethical use of facial recognition technology, and in recent days, Congress appears ready to take on this challenge,” the company wrote. “We hope this one-year moratorium might give Congress enough time to implement appropriate rules, and we stand ready to help if requested.”
(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post)
Privacy critics have criticized Amazon for selling Rekognition to law-enforcement over concerns that it could lead to the wrongful arrest of innocent people who bear only a resemblance to a video image. And studies have shown that facial-recognition systems misidentify people of color more often than white people.
Amazon is not pulling the product from the market altogether. It will continue to allow organizations that help rescue human trafficking victims and reunite missing children with their families to continue to use its Rekognition technology, it said.
On Tuesday, IBM said it will get out of the facial recognition business altogether over concerns about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.