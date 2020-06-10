But the fact that a nine-figure fund where black investors have a vote came together in a day, “suggests to me that the capital is there and the solution is in front of us, and what was missing was the will,” says Kanyi Maqubela, a managing partner at Kindred Ventures, which invests in start-ups in their first round of financing.

“It’s not a lot, but it’s also more than anyone else has ever done,” says Sarah Kunst, a black investor managing director of the firm Cleo Capital, an early stage VC fund investing in female founders.

A few hours after Softbank’s announcement, the investment firm Andreessen Horowitz, an early Facebook investor with $14 billion under management, announced its own initiative: a Talent x Opportunity Fund, a fund that started with $2.2 million in donations from the firm’s partners and will focus on offering training and seed capital to entrepreneurs that “lack the typical background and resources."

Recent efforts masks years of underinvestment, particularly in black women. There is also a dearth of black investors in venture capital’s upper echelons — where leaders make investment decisions that shape the start-up landscape. Venture capitalists in tech dictate who gets funded, who gets rich, and who is served by the technology that shapes our daily lives.

Yet only one percent of venture capital dollars went to black start-up founders in 2018, according to a study conducted by Silicon Valley Bank. The number of black decision-makers in venture capital in 2018 dropped to one percent — representing just seven black people at the 102 largest VC firms in the U.S., according to an annual survey by The Information. The funds surveyed have at least $250 million under management, which does not include Kindred Ventures or Cleo Capital.

Despite their publicized efforts, Andreessen Horowitz does not have a general investment partner, which comes with check-writing privileges, who is black, according to its website. (Chris Lyons, a black investment partner at Andreessen Horowitz, leads its Cultural Leadership Fund that links portfolio companies with black celebrities.) Softbank’s opportunity fund will be co-led by Shu Nyatta, a black investor and founding member of Softbank’s Vision Fund, who left in 2020 to become managing partner of Softbank Brazil. But aside from Nyatta, none of Softbank’s funds have a black investment partner.

Andreessen Horowitz did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Softbank declined to comment. “Founders and entrepreneurs of color have so much potential, but they face unfair barriers that white founders don’t face. This is our opportunity remove those barriers for a new generation of founders. But we also know we need to do better internally,” Softbank chief operating officer Marcelo Claure wrote in a memo to employees about the new fund.

I’d like to announce that I’m starting a $13 fund for straight white men. I will be giving 26 straight white men 50cents, along with exposure, experience, and mentorship of my choosing. Because of this, I am being awarded $1billion worth of free marketing & leads. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/UZsiY4axCq — Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) June 4, 2020

In recent weeks, however, as Black Lives Matter protests around the country have forced a reckoning with profound racial injustices, the venture capital industry is looking at its track record on race in a new light.

“The culmination of all of these macro events have turned into an explosion of conversation in very real time and in a very public way,” said Reggie James, founder of a new social network called Eternal, which raised funding from Precursor Ventures, an early-stage investment firm founded by Charles Hudson, a well-known black investor, as well as Bolt VC, SamsungNext, angel investors from Snap and Giphy, and others.

James argued in an essay last week called “The Myth of Blackness in Venture,” that social media pressure to just hire a black partner ignored the intricate structural factors that have kept venture so insulated. For instance, venture capital is a relations-based industry and thus most general partners get to choose who they invite into the fold.

Five years ago, when tech giants were pressured into releasing reports on the gender and race breakdown of their workforce, venture firms were also challenged by the press and their limited partners, the institutional investors and pension funds that provide money to invest. Rather than making institutional changes, firms responded with title inflation, “one of my favorite diversity tricks,” says Elliott Robinson, a general partner at Bessemer Ventures. Rather than hire and promote black people into leadership positions, associates were bumped up to partners, but without any change in their responsibilities, according to Robinson.

We REALLY need to have an honest conversation about the difference between a Partner and a “Partner” at a VC fund. Like seriously, during this time, maybe chill w/ the PR 🤷🏽‍♂️



Partner:



Check Writing

Economics

IC Vote

Boards

Decision Making



Miss me with the Diversity Theater 🎭 — Elliott Robinson (@TheValuesVC) June 3, 2020

“I don’t want to look up from this moment and the number of black and brown people has increased, but it hasn’t changed” at the top, says Robinson.

Softbank’s opportunity fund also named two established black entrepreneurs to the fund’s investment committee, Stacy Brown-Philpot of TaskRabbit and Paul Judge, founder of TechSquare. Andreessen Horowtiz’s new initiative will be led by Nait Jones, a black partner at the firm, who spent five years there working on market development.

Tiffani Ashley Bell, a start-up founder and programmer, whose nonprofit Human Utility is backed by Y Combinator, a prestigious start-up accelerator that helps young companies grow and find funding, said the inclusion of Brown-Philpot and Judge was a sign of genuine commitment to getting this right, based on their record of working with black and brown entrepreneurs.

Bell coined the term, “Make the hire, send the wire,” to describe the urgency of taking action. “It’s also a moment where people are recognizing that you don’t have to be explicitly racist for the result of things that you have done to be racist,” said Bell. “That’s a lesson that’s coming though now.”

Investor Del Johnson, a former principal at Backstage Capital and an investment scout for Indie.VC, who is working on his own fund, critiqued the idea of offering training or remediation to black founders, as though they were inherently lacking.

I just want VCs to stop caring about founder remediation. You don’t even know if it’s the case that black founders need to be remediated more than others or if it’s just that your network of black founders is shitty. Your job is finding needles in haystacks. Do that here. — Del Johnson (@DelJohnsonVC) June 5, 2020

Eternal’s James pointed out how efforts that frame investing in black people as a charity, or as somehow less competitive with investments expected to yield outlier returns, expose a natural bias. Andreessen’s opportunity initiative is set up as a donor-advised fund managed by a nonprofit, for instance. Even traditional funds set up to focus solely on black entrepreneurs put them on a different playing field. “It’s the conversation that everyone knows that everyone else is having, but it isn’t said in public,” he says.

The minute someone ends a question like this with “how do we fix the system” — you’re offloading the problem



Everything is about your direct locus of control



Hire a black associate at Sequoia



Start there https://t.co/A4bFxRwyKI — 🌀 (@HipCityReg) May 30, 2020

Many black founders and investors said they have been inundated with calls and emails from headhunters and VC talent recruiters, who want to do the right thing but are anxious their track record will be thrown against them. Robinson says he’s gotten 20 to 25 “hard inquiries” about roles at other investment firms, not to mention the “soft inquiries” from recruiters who just wanted to check in. Johnson said he received multiple inquires from firms featured on Forbes’ annual “Midas List."

Maqubela, from Kindred Ventures, urged firms not to worry about the inevitable scrutiny that will come with announcing a commitment to including the black community, especially when the action could change people’s lives. “The need is too great to let that be a barrier,” he says. “The branding moment will fade, but the outcomes will last forever.”

