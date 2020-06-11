Smith said that Microsoft has not sold its facial-recogntion technology to law enforcement.

“We will not sell facial-recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place, grounded in human rights that will govern this technology,” Smith said.

The company also plans to put in place “review factors” that Smith said would “go even beyond what we already have” to determine the use of the technology beyond law enforcement.

“The bottom line for us is to protect the human rights of people as this technology is deployed,” Smith said.

Microsoft president @BradSmi says the company does not sell facial recognition software to police depts. in the U.S. today and will not sell the tools to police until there is a national law in place “grounded in human rights.” #postlive pic.twitter.com/lwxBLjrtZL — Washington Post Live (@postlive) June 11, 2020

The decision by Microsoft comes a little more than two weeks after the killing of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer dug his knee into his neck. Nationwide protests have called for changes in policing.

Privacy advocates have long raised concerns police use of facial-recognition could lead to the wrongful arrest of innocent people who bear only a resemblance to a video image. And studies have shown that facial-recognition systems misidentify people of color more often than white people.

On Wednesday, Amazon said it banned police from using its controversial facial-recognition technology for a year to give Congress “enough time to implement appropriate rules.” A day earlier, IBM said it will get out of the facial-recognition business altogether over concerns about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.

Following those decisions, critics of police-use of the technology ratcheted up pressure on Microsoft to follow.

“Microsoft also needs to take a stand," Joy Buolamwini, a MIT Media Lab researcher, told The Post. Buolamwini co-authored a study that found Amazon’s facial-recognition system performed more accurately when assessing lighter-skinned faces.

