But as reliance on social media for news increases, so do concerns about the spread of misinformation — even from the very people turning to social media in the first place.

Fifty-six percent of people said overall they were concerned about what was real and what was fake online — and forty percent said they were concerned about misinformation on social media, according to the report.

Misinformation has plagued social media sites since they were created, and concerns about the spread of fake or misleading information has grown as the social networks have added millions of users and easier ways to quickly share posts. Misleading posts spread across the sites perhaps most prominently during the 2016 election and more recently during the coronavirus pandemic and as protests spread across the U.S. following George Floyd’s killing. Incorrect reports about communication blackouts and widespread unrest in the District spread across Twitter earlier this month — much of it was untrue or exaggerated.

Social media companies have deployed thousands of content moderators and artificial intelligence bots to try to cut down on the extent of misinformation, but the fake info continues to spread in moments of unrest or uncertainty. During the onset coronavirus pandemic this spring, companies started labeling or removing posts with misleading information about the coronavirus. But independent fact-checkers found those posts still persisted across the sites, especially on Twitter.

Misinformation can be especially tough to combat on private messaging services, such as WhatsApp, where information is only visible to users in specific groups and is therefore harder for companies to police. WhatsApp has worked to limit the number of times a specific post can be shared and to label posts that have been forwarded, but misinformation about the new coronavirus still flooded the encrypted messaging service in early March.

“This is a particular worry because false information tends to be less visible and can be harder to counter in these private and encrypted networks,” the report authors wrote of people’s growing use and wariness about WhatsApp.

WhatsApp and Instagram parent company Facebook said early this year it would remove misleading information about the coronavirus. But just a few months later, the huge social media site has been hit with mounting criticism over its decision to leave up remarks from President Trump that called protesters “thugs."

The Reuters Digital News Report found that people are actually most concerned about misinformation spreading from domestic politicians, and a majority thought social networks should ban misleading political advertisements. But just over half said it is still important for them to learn when politicians make misleading claim, suggesting they want news organizations to give them relevant information to make up their own minds.

The study surveyed people about their covid-19 newsgathering habits across six countries in early April as an addition to the report’s general news industry study, which was completed in January before the pandemic ramped up.

In the pre-pandemic study, it was clear that Instagram, the photo-sharing social media site owned by Facebook, is on the rise. Instagram is used for news twice as much as it was in 2018, and it’s become such a popular news source that the study predicts it could overtake real-time information sharing site Twitter next year.

The pervasiveness of misinformation shadows the growing reliance on social media as a news source. It’s also troubling for traditional news sources, which produce much of the news shared on social media, but which are less likely than in years past to be where people look for news, the study found.

“Our report shows that younger users, especially those now coming into adulthood, are even less connected with news brands and more dependent on social media,” the report authors wrote.

During the pandemic, people turned back slightly to traditional news sources, including TV, to get news. But social media also saw a lift. Twenty-four percent said they got news about the pandemic from WhatsApp and in the U.S., 26 percent said they have used Instagram to get news about covid-19 during the week before they were surveyed.

Instagram now reaches 11 percent of people globally for news each week, compared to 12 percent for Twitter. But parent company Facebook is still reigning supreme in the social media news market, with 36 percent, and followed by Google-owned YouTube with 21 percent.