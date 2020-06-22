The change, which was announced at Apple’s WWDC event and which the company said will take two years, is no small thing. Software written for today’s Mac computers will no longer work unless it’s adapted for the new language.

When transitions to new processors happen, they create major waves for software developers. Some developers are concerned that chaos will mean opportunity for Apple, which for years has been making efforts to get developers on the Mac to distribute their products through the Mac App Store, where Apple gets a hefty cut of all revenue generated and imposes strict limitations on what the software is allowed to do.

“I can guarantee you that the fact that any developer can host their own Mac software bugs Apple terribly,” said Jason Fried, CEO of Basecamp, which has been battling with Apple over its iOS email app called “Hey.”

An Apple spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By switching from Intel to Arm, Apple gets to develop its own, customized microprocessor. Those tailor-made chips have allowed Apple to get more processing power with less heat and battery consumption out of its iPhones, iPads and watches. Apple also incorporates more built-in security protections that make it more difficult for hackers to break into a computer.

In fact, Apple already includes an Arm-based processor inside Macs, called the T2 Security Chip, to handle some security operations. Some have described it as a mini Apple Watch sitting inside a computer.

With the same processor base across its devices, Apple seems to be moving in the direction of iOS, where things are more tightly controlled by Apple, said Patrick Wardle, a long time developer of Mac software and principal security researcher for Minneapolis-based software maker Jamf.

“It does kind of just unify their computing platform and does make the transition for this more lockdown model easier to comprehend on Mac,” he said. “Unfortunately, we’re just moving down this path where Apple has complete control.”

