Twitter hid one of President Trump’s tweets on Tuesday with a warning label — the fifth tweet from the president that the social media company has labeled in the last several weeks.

Twitter said the tweet violates its policy prohibiting abusive behavior and specifically “the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.” The tweet says “There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

The warning label hides the president’s tweet and users must click in to view the text.

Twitter has faced off with President Trump over his account in the last few weeks, drawing his ire as the company labeled two of his tweets for misleading information about mail-in ballots, one for a manipulated video and one for inciting violence.

