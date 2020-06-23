We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group.https://t.co/AcmW6O6d4t— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) June 23, 2020
The warning label hides the president’s tweet and users must click in to view the text.
Twitter has faced off with President Trump over his account in the last few weeks, drawing his ire as the company labeled two of his tweets for misleading information about mail-in ballots, one for a manipulated video and one for inciting violence.
This story is developing.