Retiring what most simply know as the Segway will free up room for the company to focus on its newer products, she said, which include a self-balancing “WALL-E” podlike vehicle called the S-pod, a more traditional looking electric kick scooter and a smaller self-balancing vehicle that controlled by the user’s knees.

“Given our decades-long history, we recognize that this decision may come as a disappointment to our strong and loyal following among private owners, who view the Segway as one of the more innovative creations of the early 21st century,” Cai said.

Indeed, the Segway has developed a fervent but niche following in a few markets, notably for city tours, mall and airport security and some law enforcement departments. But even as companies and consumers have shifted to a new era of micro mobility with shared rides, bikes and scooters, the device failed to keep up.

The Segway was first introduced in 2001 on Good Morning America and went on sale the next year on Amazon.

But the scooter, a version of which is still for sale for more than $6,000 on Segway’s website, failed to go mainstream. As early as 2015, Wired declared the device dead, writing that the scooter never took off in part because it was clumsy to use inside buildings and there was no real way to use it on city streets. Plus, the publication added, it made people feel lazy.

It has also been marred by controversy, including safety concerns when Segway owner Jimi Heselden died after driving off a cliff while riding one of the devices.

In the meantime, there has been a e-scooter explosion of the more traditional version, with companies like Lime and Bird flooding the streets with motorized shared scooters that provide a more practical, cost-effective method of getting around.

Chinese company Ninebot bought Segway in 2015. Segway said 21 people will be laid off next month because of the discontinuation of the Segway and of two other products.

Still, some businesses rely on the Segway devices. Many of those offer city tours to tourists who are looking for a novel way to get around, without walking or driving.

Kenneth Lippman’s tour company, Another Side Tours, was founded in 2007 in the back of his friend’s Mexican restaurant “with four Segways and a dream,” he said. It now offers a wide variety of walking, driving and Segway tours in Los Angeles and San Diego, so he has other offerings to lean on as Segways phase out. But even that will take quite some time, he said.

Lippman still has a few of the Segways from his first tour in his fleet today, and he expects his newer models will last several more years.

“They’re built like tanks,” he said.

In Colorado, Rocky Mountain Segway owner Diana Greenberg and her husband, Sanford — affectionately known in the industry as “Segway Sandy” — own both a touring company and a sales and service center for Segway vehicles.

Greenberg figures people will still need to get their Segways fixed, and she has already been selling other Segway-Ninebot products so she is not too worried. But she is concerned for other businesses that are built around solely giving tours.

“Every time I get on one, I always say ‘oh my god,' and away I go,” she said.