“There are no exceptions for politicians in any of the policies that I’m announcing today,” he said.
Facebook has faced harsh criticism in recent weeks for its decision to leave up posts from the president that fellow social media company. Twitter, on the other hand, labeled tweets by the president that falsely said mail-in ballots would be fraudulent and that appeared to called for violence against protesters.
In that post, President Trump said “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
The new policy is not retroactive. Also, that post dealt with “state use of force,” something that Facebook is still working on, spokesperson Tom Reynolds said.
“A handful of times a year we make a decision to leave up content that would otherwise violate our policies because we consider that the public interest value outweighs the risk of that content,” Zuckerberg said in the town hall.
Facebook will prohibit more hate speech in ads, including political ads, including claims that people from a specific group — be it race, immigration status or sexual orientation — are a threat. The ads policies will also prohibit language that suggests refugees, immigrants or other groups are inferior in any way.
The company will also point users to official information on voting when they post about the topic and remove posts that try to intimidate or suppress voters.