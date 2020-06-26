Lawyers for the Trump administration also have been looking into ways they can use their own legal authorities in response to content they see as illegal or violent, according to a senior official who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private deliberation.

"In the wake of George Floyd’s death, America faced an unprecedented threat from violent extremists seeking to co-opt the tragedy of his death for illicit purposes," wrote Wolf to companies including Apple, Snap and Alphabet, the parent company for Google and YouTube.

"At the Department of Homeland Security, we are committed to safeguarding the American people, our homeland, and our values, which includes protecting our First Amendment rights while keeping our citizens, law enforcement officers, and property safe," he added.

Apple, Facebook, Google, Snap and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In his letters, Wolf did not reference any specific social-media posts or political groups, opting instead for a broad call that Silicon Valley help “put an end” to attacks on people and property that he said were facilitated in part by major online platforms. His calls for tech giants to take more aggressive action could face uncertain reception among those who see social-media sites as conduits for harm but also believe President Trump wrongly has blamed protesters for violent acts.

Many demonstrations across the country in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police have, in fact, been peaceful affairs. Rather, some of the more violent outbursts have occurred on the part of law-enforcement officials or right-leaning militia groups. Federal officials even have filed charges against multiple people tied to an online movement known as “Boogaloo,” including a case in Nevada in which prosecutors allege three men sought to firebomb a U.S. Forest Service building and another in California where they charged two alleged Boogaloo followers with killing a federal security guard.