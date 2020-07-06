The deal comes after weeks of speculation that Uber was in talks to acquire a rival food delivery app after it first expressed interest in Chicago-based Grubhub. That possibility was put to rest last month when the app company was bought by Netherlands-based Just Eat Takeaway in a deal valued at $7.3 billion, far more than Uber is paying for the much smaller Postmates.
Food delivery has become a particularly important market for Uber during the covid-19 pandemic, as the rides business has nearly evaporated in the markets hit hardest by the virus. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in May that while the company’s ride bookings were down 80 percent in April, the company’s overall gross bookings faced only a 40 percent deficit because they were cushioned by a surge of Uber Eats deliveries.
Uber Eats grew to make up a quarter of the company’s gross bookings at the end of last year, but at a cost: burning through large sums of money as it pushed discounts and incentives to lure customers and drivers.
As the major players have prioritized aggressive marketing, expansion and convenience in attempt to pick off customers from one another and attract drivers and restaurants to their apps, they haven’t made profitability a priority. Analysts have said the market is not yet proven out as a money-maker, much like the early days of ride-hailing when Uber and Lyft offered massive discounts and larger payouts to attract riders and drivers to their services.