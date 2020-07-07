The meeting will take place as civil rights groups and advertisers escalate their campaign to reform Facebook. More than 750 companies, including Coco-Cola, Hershey and Unilever have suspended their advertising on the platform, with hundreds joining last week in a flurry of announcements. Organizers behind the boycott contend that Facebook has allowed content to flourish on the site that could incite violence and exacerbate social strife. And by targeting Facebook’s ad dollars in the most substantive effort yet, organizers hope Zuckerberg and his team will be compelled to make substantive changes.

The company has said it invests billions of dollars every year to ensure the safety of its users and partners with outside experts to update its policies. On Wednesday, Sandberg said the company will release the final report from its years-long civil rights audit. “While we won’t be making every change they call for, we will put more of their proposals into practice soon,” she said. But advertisers and civil rights groups have thus far been unimpressed with Facebook’s promises to curb hate speech and label posts from politicians that violate the social network’s rules.

Sandberg said the audit was planned and most of it conducted before the recent demonstrations against racism. But she attempted to explain that Facebook’s actions are motivated by a sense of morality, even as the company faces mounting public pressure from partners that have frozen their ad dollars. “We are making changes — not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure, but because it is the right thing to do,” Sandberg said.

In a tweet on Monday, the president of the racial justice group Color of Change criticized the timing of Facebook’s civil rights audit. “This timing is a transparent effort to change the narrative,” said Rashad Robinson. “That Zuckerberg believes he is so powerful that he can ignore calls from major advertisers, multiple coalitions and a growing public puts our democracy and communities around the world at risk.”

