Quantum technology seeks to harness the distinct properties of atoms, photons and electrons to build more powerful computers and other tools for processing information. A quantum Internet relies on photons exhibiting a quantum state known as entanglement, which allows them to share information over long distances without having a physical connection.

David Awschalom, a professor at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and senior scientist at Argonne National Laboratory, called the Internet project a pillar of the nation’s quantum-research program.

“It’s the birth of a new technology. It’s becoming a global competition. Every major country on earth has launched a quantum program … because it is becoming clearer and clearer there will be big impacts,” he said in an interview.

The United States’ top technology rival, China, is investing heavily in quantum technology, a field that could transform information processing and confer big economic and national security advantages to countries that dominate it. Europe is also hotly pursuing the research.

The Energy Department and its 17 national labs will form the backbone of the project.

How exactly the work will be funded wasn’t clear. The Energy Department did not announce a funding figure for the project Thursday. Speaking to reporters, Paul Dabbar, the Energy Department’s undersecretary for science, said the federal government invests about $500 to $700 million a year in quantum information technology, suggesting some of that money would fund the new Internet.

In an interview, Dabbar said there would probably be further funding announcements for the project in the future.

Panagiotis Spentzouris, head of quantum science at the Chicago-area Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, or Fermilab, said in an interview that more resources, and a clearer project structure, will be needed to carry out the blueprint published Thursday.

The 38-page document lays out research priorities and milestones to aim for, but it doesn’t assign detailed tasks to particular parties.

Initial users of a quantum Internet could include national security agencies, financial institutions and health-care companies seeking to send data more securely, researchers said.

The networks promise to be more secure — some even say unhackable — because of the nature of photons and other quantum bits, known as qubits. Any attempt to observe or disrupt these particles would automatically alter their state and destroy the information being transmitted, scientists say.

A quantum Internet could also be used to connect various quantum computers with one another, helping boost their total computing power. Quantum computers are still at an early stage of development and not yet as powerful as classical computers, but connecting them via an Internet could help accelerate their use for solving complex problems like finding new pharmaceuticals or new high-tech materials, Awschalom said.

Eventually consumers might also tap into the quantum Internet, to buy products with less risk of their credit card details being hacked, or to send and receive sensitive personal information such as health records or social security numbers, Spentzouris said. It is possible consumers will surf seamlessly between the regular and quantum Internets as they make purchases and send information, without necessarily knowing they are switching platforms, he said.

In a sign of the potential economic rewards that quantum technology could bring, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot both spoke at the announcement Thursday, expressing hope that there would be spillover effects for the city’s tech community.

Universities and labs in the region have established the Chicago Quantum Exchange to try to accelerate innovation and economic development.

Pieces of the network are already up and running at various national labs. In the Chicago area, Argonne National Laboratory has built a 52-mile quantum network that soon will connect to nearby Fermilab, to establish an 80-mile test bed.

In New York, Stony Brook University and Brookhaven National Lab have built another 80-mile quantum network.

The plan is to slowly connect these local networks nationwide, using fiber-optic cable, satellites and drones fitted with quantum-communication hardware, Spentzouris said.

A key piece of hardware called a quantum repeater still needs to be developed to amplify a quantum network’s signal over long distances, researcher said.