Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear before Congress on Wednesday as one of the most successful corporate chieftains in U.S. history, having overseen the iPhone maker’s meteoric rise during his nine-year history at the helm, bringing the company from a market capitalization of less than $400 billion to $1.6 trillion.

Apple’s dominance cannot be overstated. Though iPhone sales have been on the decline, they still earned the company $56 billion in profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year, and Apple has replaced lost revenue from iPhone sales with “services” revenue on things like cloud storage fees and AppleCare Plus, an insurance product.

And Apple hopes to take its dominance into new markets such as health care, where it has already stuck its foot in the door of the clinical trial industry. As Apple adds sensors to its wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch, the data those sensors gather can be valuable tools for medical research companies looking to test new drugs or treatments.

Apple is now a full-fledged Hollywood studio. Though the studio is still new, it has quickly ramped up production of movies and television shows that Apple offers through its Apple TV Plus subscription service.

Cook’s most impressive feat as CEO is how tightly he has locked the company’s customers into its ecosystem. For an Apple customer to buy a Windows PC instead of a Mac, or an Android phone or tablet instead of an iPhone, they would have to endure prohibitive amounts of pain, no longer able to communicate with friends and family over iMessage and FaceTime or able to quickly access and share years of photos stored on the company’s cloud service and inaccessible without an Apple device.

In his prepared testimony, Cook argued that consumers can use Google’s operating system on a device made by Samsung or Google itself.

“The smartphone market is fiercely competitive,” according to the testimony.