- For Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the hearing marks his first appearance on Capitol Hill. The e-commerce giant is bound to face a barrage of questions from lawmakers who contend that Amazon previously misled the committee about the inner-workings of its online marketplace. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
- The other three chief executives — Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google — have become accustomed to the congressional hot seat. This time they’ll face off against lawmakers who have heard from a range of competing companies and digital experts, who say Silicon Valley is too big and powerful, harming new online players and resulting in higher prices or worse service for consumers.
- The hearing is supposed to inform lawmakers’ efforts to rethink federal antitrust laws, perhaps making it easier for the federal government to probe and penalize tech giants and other large businesses. The inquiry coincides with a federal and state law-enforcement probes targeting Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. A lawsuit against Google, in particular, could come as soon as this summer.
- Lawmakers will conduct the hearing over videoconferencing software because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, allowing the tech executives to testify from the West Coast, while some members of Congress attend the hearing in person.
What to watch for during the hearing
Wednesday’s tech antitrust hearing is an all-star, high stakes event for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google, and the politicians grilling them.
On paper, it might look like the least-compelling television ever: Four wealthy male tech executives log on to video chat and repeat sound bites about how their companies are good, while being asked by lawmakers if their companies are actually bad.
In reality, the event is the culmination of a year-long investigation of whether the companies have become too big and powerful. The executives are some of the richest people in the world, running four of the largest and most influential technology companies. They’re tasked with defending their respective companies’ positions as market-dominating tech giants, while playing down their size or framing it as nonthreatening and good for the country.
Google CEO deals with Congress in trademark measured manner
During his first congressional testimony in December 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai faced a barrage of allegations that his company was censoring conservative voices. But the soft-spoken executive emerged unscathed from the nearly four-hour hearing, having politely defended the search and advertising giant as unbiased.
Pichai took over as chief executive in 2015, when parent company Alphabet was created and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin changed titles. Last year, Pichai also became chief executive of Alphabet, a role he had essentially already been filling. Known for being measured and technically minded, Pichai has worked for Google for more than 15 years.
He has a publicly civil relationship with the White House, and Google collaborated with them on coronavirus projects earlier this year.
Google executives had declined to appear at an earlier congressional hearing in 2018, and the company’s absence was theatrically represented by an empty chair. When Pichai showed up in December of that year, the audience was populated by a man dressed as the Monopoly mascot to represent moneybags and another person holding up a sign with the Google name on a Chinese flag.
Pichai navigated the politically charged hearing by sticking to company talking points and promising to follow up later on several points.
“We are a company that provides platforms for diverse perspectives and opinions — and there is no shortage of them among our own employees,” he said.
Tim Cook arrives in Washington riding a historic wave of financial success
Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear before Congress on Wednesday as one of the most successful corporate chieftains in U.S. history, having overseen the iPhone maker’s meteoric rise during his nine-year history at the helm, bringing the company from a market capitalization of less than $400 billion to $1.6 trillion.
Apple’s dominance cannot be overstated. Though iPhone sales have been on the decline, they still earned the company $56 billion in profit in the first quarter of the fiscal year, and Apple has replaced lost revenue from iPhone sales with “services” revenue on things like cloud storage fees and AppleCare Plus, an insurance product.
And Apple hopes to take its dominance into new markets such as health care, where it has already stuck its foot in the door of the clinical trial industry. As Apple adds sensors to its wearable devices, such as the Apple Watch, the data those sensors gather can be valuable tools for medical research companies looking to test new drugs or treatments.
Apple is now a full-fledged Hollywood studio. Though the studio is still new, it has quickly ramped up production of movies and television shows that Apple offers through its Apple TV Plus subscription service.
Cook’s most impressive feat as CEO is how tightly he has locked the company’s customers into its ecosystem. For an Apple customer to buy a Windows PC instead of a Mac, or an Android phone or tablet instead of an iPhone, they would have to endure prohibitive amounts of pain, no longer able to communicate with friends and family over iMessage and FaceTime or able to quickly access and share years of photos stored on the company’s cloud service and inaccessible without an Apple device.
In his prepared testimony, Cook argued that consumers can use Google’s operating system on a device made by Samsung or Google itself.
“The smartphone market is fiercely competitive,” according to the testimony.
On Wall Street, only the foolish have bet against Apple, which shows no signs of slowing down.
Jeff Bezos is no stranger to Washington even as he makes his first Congressional appearance
While the four tech chief executives appear together, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the only one who has never testified before Congress.
Bezos has occasionally met with the Washington political elite, including President Trump. But he’s left dealing with lawmakers to other Amazon executives. Last summer, for example, Amazon’s associate general counsel of competition Nate Sutton was grilled over anti-competitive practices by the same House subcommittee that’s now questioning Bezos.
(Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)
The 56-year-old executive, though, is well-versed in the way Washington works. In 2017, Bezos bought a 27,000-square-foot home in Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood for $23 million that had been the former Textile Museum. This January, he hosted a party at the home after the annual dinner of the Alfalfa Club, a social club for the city’s well-connected, that included Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Sen. Mitt Romney, and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, among others.
Bezos is one of the two CEO panelists — the other is Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — that founded the company he still runs. He incorporated the company in 1994, and debuted the e-commerce site in 1995. In that time, Amazon has become the largest online retailer in the country, accounting for 38.5 percent of U.S. e-commerce sales in June, according to Rakuten Intelligence. That dwarfs the share of the next-largest online retailer, Walmart, which accounted for 5 percent of U.S. e-commerce sales last month.
Bezos began his written testimony with a folksy refrain on his upbringing and the emergence of Amazon. He started by writing about his mother’s struggles giving birth to him when she was a 17-year-old high school student in Albuquerque. And he wrote about his decision to launch Amazon, an idea his boss at the time told him was “a better idea for somebody who didn’t already have a good job.” He worked in finance in New York at the time.
“When I’m 80 and reflecting back, I want to have minimized the number of regrets that I have in my life,” Bezos wrote. “And most of our regrets are acts of omission — the things we didn’t try, the paths untraveled.”
Zuckerberg is coming to Congress as a seasoned pro
Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg will take the virtual stand on Monday — his fourth time testifying before lawmakers in two years — amid swirling questions about the company’s closeness with the Trump administration and an advertiser boycott over the social network’s hands-off approach to policing hate speech by politicians.
When he first appeared before Congress, in spring 2018, he defended the company’s mishandling of user data in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal, in which the company allowed the private profiles of up to 87 million people to be collected by the Trump-affiliated political consultancy.
At the time, Zuckerberg had spent years avoiding Washington, leaving lobbying and policy issues to the company’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and the company’s powerful Washington bureau.
Notably, Zuckerberg was asked at the time about Facebook’s market dominance. One of the key moments during the hearing came when Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) asked Zuckerberg to name his biggest competitor. Zuckerberg couldn’t name one.
By the time he was called to testify in 2019, over the company’s plans to launch a cryptocurrency, he was much more seasoned in the ways of the Capitol. And he had made an effort to build a personal relationship with President Trump.
At the hearing, Zuckerberg plans to emphasize Facebook’s value in connecting people and supporting businesses during the pandemic, and the fact that it competes with the companies at the hearing, according to his prepared testimony. He is also expected to emphasize that Facebook’s success has been grounded in the American values of democratic expression and competition, and compare that with the approach taken by China as a rising tech power. He plans to note that when Facebook moved its headquarters to the campus of a former tech giant, Sun Microsystems, he kept the company’s sign up front to remind employees to stay competitive because success can be fleeting.
Today’s hearing could expose the challenges of virtual Hill testimony
Tech executives are expected to testify via Cisco’s Webex video conferencing software.
That could get awkward — and not just because the plans will force some of the makers of the most well-known video streaming services in the world to use a competitor’s product.
It’s going to be much more difficult for lawmakers to pin down the CEOs virtually.
“There’s just going to be a total lack of sentiment,” said Scott Galloway, the author of “The Four” and a professor at the New York University Stern School of Business. Videoconferencing calls “don’t make for great TV viewing.”
House committees have used video conferencing to enable more than 80 hearings during the pandemic, according to data provided by the House Administration Committee. Virtual hearings are increasingly a reality of the pandemic, and people such as Anthony S. Fauci and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have testified via video in recent months — once an unthinkable protocol in the analog world of Congress.
Read more in The Technology 202 newsletter.