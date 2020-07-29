In reality, the event is the culmination of a year-long investigation of whether the companies have become too big and powerful. The executives are some of the richest people in the world, running four of the largest and most influential technology companies. They’re tasked with defending their respective companies’ positions as market-dominating tech giants, while playing down their size or framing it as nonthreatening and good for the country.

Although we already know parts of what they plan to say, here are five things to watch for during the hearing.

Off-topic questions

The hearing is about antitrust and whether the massive companies, which are worth nearly $5 trillion combined, have stifled competition. However, the questions are expected to stray into other topics, some tangentially related, such as the spread of misinformation, and others a little further afield, such as accusations of left-leaning bias. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) signaled that he might bring up the topic when he sent a letter to Attorney General William P. Barr this week about past statements by Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg about bias.

Everyone will be prepared. Too prepared.

If you’re tuning in hoping for major gaffes, surprises or Apple chief executive Tim Cook shouting, “You can’t handle the truth!” at Rep. David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.), you probably will be disappointed. Everyone involved in Wednesday’s hearing has been carefully rehearsing their questions, answers and nonanswers for weeks — if not longer. Industry lobbyists have been busy trying to control what topics get covered on the back end, and the already exhaustively media-trained executives have run the gamut of responses through lawyers and other experts. That doesn’t mean there won’t be some fun meme-able moments (remember when Zuckerberg drank water at one of his congressional hearings?), dramatic grandstanding or telling moments of truth.

The Jeff Bezos Show

Testifying in front of Congress is old hat for Zuckerberg, who is being called in for the fourth time. Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet, and Cook have each taken a turn as well. But it is the first time Congress is getting a chance to publicly grill Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, and lawmakers could use the rare opportunity to get fresh answers from the richest man in the world about Amazon. All four executives released copies of their opening remarks Monday evening, and Bezos’s was the longest, detailing how he got his start.

(Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

Good production value, ironic technical difficulties

Having four tech CEOs testify about the ways they’ve irrevocably changed the industry forever over a Webex video chat is a bit on the nose. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bezos, Cook, Zuckerberg and Pichai will appear in front of Congress on screens, over a product owned by non-involved Cisco. They will probably find the most humble, least distracting corners of their estates or corporate campuses for their backdrops, and use professional-level lighting and cameras.

Everyone is fairly familiar with video conferencing at this point in the pandemic, including Congress, which has used it to interview notable subjects such as Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-diseases expert, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But there’s still a chance of some classic teleconferencing glitches, such as a frozen video feed, delayed audio or a muted line.

It may also ruffle the tech executives’ feathers, considering the companies all have their own videoconferencing alternatives.

More tech-savvy lawmakers

When Zuckerberg testified before Congress about the company’s data practices in 2018, there were a lot of questions that seemed to misunderstand how some technology works. The lawmakers asked about whether Facebook could see their emails on WhatsApp (the Facebook-owned messaging app is encrypted, and does not send or receive emails) and how Facebook makes money. (”Senator, we run ads,” Zuckerberg famously replied.)

The questions were widely ridiculed on social media.

This time, senators will try to avoid a similar grandparent-calling-for-tech-help situation by consulting with experts and younger staff members on their teams.