Wednesday’s hearing was unlikely to shake investors, analysts said, especially because many questions veered off-topic.

“Had there been a focus on anticompetitive behavior, I suppose investors would be more concerned,” Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in an email Thursday.

All four companies have remained relatively strong despite the pandemic, though this is the first report where investors will get a picture of a full quarter affected by the historic coronavirus economic downturn.

Facebook posted revenue of $18.7 billion in second quarter ending June 30, an 11 percent increase over the same period a year ago — a solid showing despite advertisers pulling back due to the pandemic and a boycott of the social network that includes Disney, Verizon, and more than a thousand other companies. Google paren’t company Alphabet reported a slight 2 percent decrease in revenue to $38.3 billion, still beating Wall Street expectations.

Apple’s revenue increased 1 percent to $58.3 billion. And Amazon’s revenue grew 40 percent to $88.9 billion in revenue, in what CEO Jeff Bezos called in a statement “another highly unusual quarter.” As expected, the company spent more than $4 billion on various covid-19 measures, including additional safety measures for workers and scaling up to meet demand, but still posted a more than $5 billion profit.

Overall, the strong showing by Big Tech shows how well the tech giants are positioned to withstand significant challenges, including the scrutiny of Congress, federal investigations, an advertiser boycott in Facebook’s case, and a public health crisis.

On Wednesday, representatives questioned the tech CEOs on topics including how Amazon pays third-party sellers, how much Apple charges developers on its App Store and how Google manages both sides of its advertising tools. They also levied allegations of bias against conservatives on Facebook and Google search, as well as questions about the companies’ ties to China.

Lawmakers appeared well prepared for the hearing, coming at the CEOs with documentation including email communications, transcripts of past testimonies and recordings of customers who say they were wronged.

Still, investors might have been more concerned if more of the questions focused specifically on anticompetitive behavior rather than off-topic queries, Pachter said.

“The questions were largely unfocused and the hearings a pleasant diversion from threats to our health, a failing economy and threats to democracy,” he said.

As the companies report earnings, Facebook and Google, which rely largely on digital ad sales, are likely to feel the most pain as advertisers cut back on spending amid the pandemic. But the two have a distinct advantages as the dominant providers of digital advertising as a first choice for digital advertisers who do want to keep spending.

Amazon is even better positioned as people stuck at home or trying to avoid grocery stores have turned to the e-commerce platform for more of their shopping. However that could be offset by an increase in operating expenses to keep up with the surge in demand and covid-19 safety measures. Amazon also has lost some market share as the pandemic hurt operations and prompted delays and out of stocks. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Bezos received some of the toughest questions during Wednesday’s hearing, partly because it was the executive’s first time testifying before Congress. Lawmakers dug in on how Amazon uses the data it collects from third-party sellers to inform its own products, and whether it recommend Amazon’s own brands over others.

Analysts weren’t worried about Apple after Wednesday’s hearing. Gene Munster, an analyst with Loup Ventures, called Apple a “winner” in an email after the hearing.

“The topics for Tim Cook largely orbited around the App Store, which we estimate accounts for about 5% of Apple revenue. By comparison, the other tech companies fielded questions that impacted the majority of their revenue,” he wrote. Munster believes the biggest problem for the tech companies is an abstract one: Distraction.

In a news release Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook put the relatively modest gains in context.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter,” Cook said. That growth came from services and wearables, he said.