“People who refuse the mask are the real heroes,” he tweeted.
Duke, who is most recently known for endorsing President Trump, was banned from YouTube in June. The company confirmed the move Thursday evening.
Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Post on Friday that Duke’s account was “permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules on hateful conduct. This enforcement action is in line with our recently-updated guidance on harmful links.”
Social media companies have been under increased pressure to address hate speech on their platforms. In March, Twitter stopped allowing users to share links that include “hateful content” or incite violence. YouTube adopted a similar policy in June. Facebook, bowing to public pressure, employee unrest and an advertiser boycott, has backed away from its long-standing refusal to more aggressively address hate speech and other platform violations from politicians such as Trump.
Twitter’s hateful conduct policy prohibits content that promotes violence toward people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease, according to the company’s website.