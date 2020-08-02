Now they are coming home.
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley boarded their Endeavour spacecraft and undocked from the station at 7:35 p.m. Eastern time Saturday as the space station flew 267 miles above Johannesburg.
Their history-making flight is scheduled to end shortly before 3 p.m. off Florida’s Gulf Coast, the first water landing in 45 years.
SpaceX Dragon capsule begins its final orbit before reentry
The SpaceX Dragon capsule started its final orbit around the Earth at 12:51 p.m. Eastern time, before beginning its descent to Earth.
About an hour after that final orbit begins, SpaceX flight engineers will give the final “go” order for the capsule’s return, carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla.
The Endeavour capsule will jettison its trunk, an annex that contains thermal control, power and avionics system components, at approximately 1:51 p.m., then fire its engines for a nine-minute “de-orbit burn” that will catapult the spacecraft out of orbit and through Earth’s atmosphere.
SpaceX flight engineers gave a provisional “go” order for that burn shortly after the final orbit sequence began. Engineers, though, can still “wave off” the landing attempt at any time before the “de-orbit burn” if conditions change. The Endeavour has three days’ worth of “consumables” — food, water and oxygen — on board if the crew needs to postpone reentry.
What did astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley do in space?
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley spent 62 days aboard the International Space Station, and they had plenty of activities to occupy their time.
Behnken and Hurley’s primary mission was to test the flightworthiness of their SpaceX Dragon capsule so NASA could greenlight future missions on the vehicle. After a successful launch and docking, the final — and perhaps most harrowing — leg of that mission concludes Sunday, when the Endeavour spacecraft will return to Earth and splash down off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., in the Gulf of Mexico.
But on board the ISS, Hurley and Behnken took on the responsibilities of full crew members, helping NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner maintain the station and conduct science experiments.
Hurley and Behnken helped install a new European drawer rack, a chest of drawers that can support experiments by providing power, data communication, cooling, nitrogen and venting waste gasses. They took photographs for the Crew Earth Observation Study, which NASA uses to track changes on the Earth’s surface, such as urban growth and reservoir construction, and natural events including hurricanes, floods and volcanic activity.
They helped Cassidy assemble and attach a “robotic tool stowage” unit to the outside of the ISS. NASA describes the device as a “robot hotel,” or a storage facility to robotic tools that can live outside the station instead of taking up valuable living space inside.
Behnken and Hurley also performed science experiments studying how liquids form into droplets in microgravity conditions, how bubbles are created through electrolysis and on the behavior of colloids, microscopic particles in liquid.
During their time on board the ISS, they performed four spacewalks each, bringing their career totals to 10 spacewalks each, tied for the most by American astronauts.
Oh, yeah, Boeing
There are two companies NASA is relying on to fly its astronauts to the International Space Station.
SpaceX has always received most of the attention — in large part because of its celebrity, billionaire leader, Elon Musk, who’s late-night, stream of consciousness Twitter feed has an audience of more than 35 million.
But also because the company is just crushing it. It lands and reuses rockets. It even catches the nose cones, known as fairings, with a boat outfitted with a giant net, playing centerfield in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.
Then, in May, it pulled off the first flight of NASA astronauts from United States soil — an achievement many thought its competitor would claim.
In contrast, Boeing, the early favorite, stumbled.
The test flight of its Starliner capsule without astronauts on board ran into trouble as soon as it was hoisted into orbit. A software problem caused the internal computer to be off by 11 hours. And ultimately ground crews scrambled to rescue the spacecraft and bring it home after a couple days, without ever docking with the International Space Station.
Given the stumbles, Boeing has agreed to replay the mission without crews on board. That is expected later this year. If all goes well, it could finally fly its test mission with astronauts on board sometime early next year.
NASA shows it’s lost confidence in Boeing’s ability to police its own work on Starliner space capsule
Since the mishap the company has made progress, and shaken up its leadership, as it also recovers from the outfall of the 737 Max scandal.
Chris Ferguson, the former NASA astronaut who now works for Boeing and is scheduled to fly on the Starliner’s maiden mission, tweeted this week that the company was focused on the mission.
“The @BoeingSpace team is working hard to make #Starliner incredibly safe for all of us,” he wrote on Twitter.
Weather is predicted to be calm at landing site
The weather forecast is favorable for the splash down of SpaceX’s “Endeavour” capsule in the landing area over the Gulf of Mexico just south of Pensacola, Fla.
Weather radar and satellite showed few clouds and no rain in the area early Sunday afternoon. Wave heights in the area were predicted to be around one foot by the National Weather Service with light winds from the southwest at only around 5 knots.
NASA says problematic conditions for recovery would include wind speeds more than 9 knots (or 15 feet per second), greater than a 25 percent chance of rain, lightning within 10 miles, and more than 7 degrees of wave slope.
Tropical Storm Isaias presented no threat, centered about about 50 miles off the southeast coast of Florida.
A Gulf of Mexico landing
Space X decided to land its spacecraft in the Gulf of Mexico, as opposed to the Atlantic Ocean, to avoid Tropical Storm Isaias, which has been churning up the Florida coastline.
The landing will mark the first time NASA astronauts have splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico, and will also be the first time astronauts did a designated water landing since the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.
Space X had chosen seven potential landing sites around the Florida peninsula and would have preferred to land as close to Cape Canaveral, on the Atlantic coast, as possible. But the alternates show how nimble the company is and how the Dragon spacecraft can pivot with little notice to an alternate site. Then again, this is the company that developed the technology that allows its rocket boosters to fly back to Earth and land on a ship at sea so that they can be reused.
Space X has pre-positioned assets in the Gulf, including a pair of small fast boats that are to speed to the capsule as it lands in the water and a larger ship that will hoist the capsule onto its deck. The astronauts will be checked out by medical personnel, and then flown by helicopter to shore, where an airplane is to take them home to Houston.
All in the family
The joke within NASA is that Bob Behnken better keep the spacecraft clean, and return it in good shape. Because as it turns out his wife, Megan McArthur, a fellow NASA astronaut who was selected as part of the very same astronaut class in 2000, is scheduled to fly it next.
NASA recently announced that McArthur, an oceanographer, who flew on a Space Shuttle mission to repair the Hubble telescope in 2009, would fly the second operational Space X mission, sometime in the spring of next year.
Originally, NASA was going to require Space X to fly its astronauts on brand new capsules each time. But Space X, the first company to ever recover a rocket booster from an orbital mission and reuse it, has made a habit of recycling its hardware. Traditionally, rocket boosters were ditched in the ocean after powering their payloads to orbit, never to be used again. But as Elon Musk, Space X’s founder has said, that’s like flying a commercial airplane from New York to Los Angeles and throwing it away. Since 2015, Space X has been flying its boosters back to Earth, where they land on a ship at sea or on a landing pad on the coast.
Ultimately, Space X convinced NASA that used spacecraft — or “preflown” in its parlance —could meet NASA’s strict mission requirements.
In recent years, Space X has been “proving the awesomeness of reuse and preflight, the importance of it,” Benji Reed, Space X’s director of crew mission management.
The benefits are obvious, he said, “not only from an economic viewpoint overall for the spaceflight industry, but also from a safety and reliability perspective. You learn so much from a vehicle that you that you can refly. And you also have to build it better, and you have to build it more robustly for a vehicle that you know that you're going to need to use multiple times.”
Once Behnken and fellow astronaut Doug Hurley come home in the capsule that they’ve dubbed Endeavour, Space X will work to refurbish it, so it can be ready for McArthur’s flight.
So Behnken better bring it back without any dents.